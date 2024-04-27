Latest update April 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race of champions

Apr 27, 2024 Sports

Jumbo Jet’s top duo Spankurst and Easy Time will be in action at Rising Sun.

Jumbo Jet’s top duo Spankurst and Easy Time will be in action at Rising Sun.

Kaieteur Sports – The top horses in Guyana will assemble at the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow, Sunday April 28th for the Jumbo Jet Race of champions. More than G$ 10 million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs, and more than 40 horses confirmed entry for the big showdown.

The feature event which will be the Banks DIH champion of champion race and is open to all imported and locally bred horses, will have a total purse of G$3,750,000. The 1600-meter race will see the top horse bag G$2 million. Stolen Money, Spankhurst, John Bull, Bossalina and Easy Time are the five horses confirmed for the feature event.

Race one will be the Jumbo Jet Group of companies K Class & Lower race, which will run at 1100 meters. Money Time, Get Them Bobby (formerly Hurricane Lane), Plus Return, Rescue (formerly Tizway), Top Gun and Shake the Bank the horses entered.

Race two will be the N&M Trucking & Auto Sales I Class, J Class and West Indian-bred three-year old maidens. That race will span 1100 meters; and the likes of Royal Ink, Sex Appeal, Hayley and Danstar will battle.

The third race on the card will be the SHI Oil Fuel Distributor and Importer L Class and Open to J3 first time starters. A total of 11 horses have confirmed entry. Chocolate Girl, Perfect Dream, Get Them Reggie, Top Ranking, Rags to Riches, Bolt n Nut, Three D Movie, Wow Wow, Kiss, Princess Samaya and Royal Flight are the horses entered.

Race four will be the F Class and Lower and E Class who have not raced in 2024, and horses who placed no higher than third in their last race. Nice Company, American Traveler, Looking to Heaven, Creemore and Converter are the horses entered.

Race five will be the Forrester’s Concrete H1 & H2 horses who did not finish higher than third in their last outing. Amicable Kate, Smooth Sailing, Zelda, Theory of Colors, Supremacy and Blinding Light are the confirmed horses.

The penultimate race of the seven-card programme will be the Three-year-old Guyana bred horses. That race is sponsored by Knight Industries Inc Auto Sales, Spares, Excavating and Trucking. She’s a Monica, Country Rock, Bin Laden and Easy Jet are the four horses confirmed.

The major sponsors for the Race of champions are Banks DIH, AJM Enterprise, Jumbo Jet, Sino Truck and XCMG.

All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority’s rules. The race of champions will get going at 12:45hrs at Rising Sun, and admission is G$2,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Govt. on its knees over a year now for US$646M to ease Blackouts, and one Canadian Company…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Anacondas, Pitbulls secure wins as T10 action heats up 

Apr 27, 2024

GCB T10 Blast tournament… Kaieteur Sports – T10 action continued yesterday at Malteenoes Ground with huge wins for Essequibo Anacondas and the Demerara Pitbulls. Anacondas beat Jaguars by...
Read More
Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess Qualifier tournament 

Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess...

Apr 27, 2024

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race of champions

More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race...

Apr 27, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football semis billed for April 30

‘One Guyana’ Kings and Queens Beach Football...

Apr 27, 2024

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Guyana Media Games set for May 6

Apr 27, 2024

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo U18 Football final

Waramuri Top to meet Chase in the 2024 Petra/Milo...

Apr 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]