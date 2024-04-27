More than 40 entries confirmed for Jumbo Jet Race of champions

Kaieteur Sports – The top horses in Guyana will assemble at the Rising Sun Turf Club tomorrow, Sunday April 28th for the Jumbo Jet Race of champions. More than G$ 10 million in cash and prizes will be up for grabs, and more than 40 horses confirmed entry for the big showdown.

The feature event which will be the Banks DIH champion of champion race and is open to all imported and locally bred horses, will have a total purse of G$3,750,000. The 1600-meter race will see the top horse bag G$2 million. Stolen Money, Spankhurst, John Bull, Bossalina and Easy Time are the five horses confirmed for the feature event.

Race one will be the Jumbo Jet Group of companies K Class & Lower race, which will run at 1100 meters. Money Time, Get Them Bobby (formerly Hurricane Lane), Plus Return, Rescue (formerly Tizway), Top Gun and Shake the Bank the horses entered.

Race two will be the N&M Trucking & Auto Sales I Class, J Class and West Indian-bred three-year old maidens. That race will span 1100 meters; and the likes of Royal Ink, Sex Appeal, Hayley and Danstar will battle.

The third race on the card will be the SHI Oil Fuel Distributor and Importer L Class and Open to J3 first time starters. A total of 11 horses have confirmed entry. Chocolate Girl, Perfect Dream, Get Them Reggie, Top Ranking, Rags to Riches, Bolt n Nut, Three D Movie, Wow Wow, Kiss, Princess Samaya and Royal Flight are the horses entered.

Race four will be the F Class and Lower and E Class who have not raced in 2024, and horses who placed no higher than third in their last race. Nice Company, American Traveler, Looking to Heaven, Creemore and Converter are the horses entered.

Race five will be the Forrester’s Concrete H1 & H2 horses who did not finish higher than third in their last outing. Amicable Kate, Smooth Sailing, Zelda, Theory of Colors, Supremacy and Blinding Light are the confirmed horses.

The penultimate race of the seven-card programme will be the Three-year-old Guyana bred horses. That race is sponsored by Knight Industries Inc Auto Sales, Spares, Excavating and Trucking. She’s a Monica, Country Rock, Bin Laden and Easy Jet are the four horses confirmed.

The major sponsors for the Race of champions are Banks DIH, AJM Enterprise, Jumbo Jet, Sino Truck and XCMG.

All races will run under the guidance of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority’s rules. The race of champions will get going at 12:45hrs at Rising Sun, and admission is G$2,000.