Joshi wins Diamond Insurance Women’s Chess Qualifier tournament

Kaieteur Sports – Thirteen-year-old Aditi Joshi clinched victory in the Women’s Chess Qualifier tournament held at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. The seven-round event, which concluded last Sunday, attracted over 20 female chess players, with the youngest participant being only nine years old.

Joshi, the reigning National Under-14 female champion, displayed outstanding performance throughout the tournament, accumulating 6.5 points. Her only draw came against her fellow Queen’s College peer, Ciel Clement, in round 5. Notably, she outplayed more experienced opponents like Sasha Shariff and Shazeeda Rahim.

Leading the pack with Joshi is Shazeeda Rahim with 6 points, followed by Ciel Clement with 5.5 points. Treskole Archibald secured the fourth position with a final score of 4.5, trailed by Parnita Kishun and ten-year-old Chelsea Harrison, both with 4 points. Sasha Shariff, Nellisha Johnson, and Emma John finished with 3.5 points each.

These nine top performers will challenge the current National Women’s Champion, Jessica Callender, for the title in the upcoming Women’s Championship rounds starting today April 27th.

Jessica Callender, anticipating the competition, expressed confidence in her abilities, acknowledging the talent and dedication of her competitors.

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the top nine contenders for their exceptional performance and advancement to the championship title round. They also extend appreciation to Diamond Fire and General Insurance Inc. for sponsoring both the 2024 Women’s Qualifiers and the Women’s Championship tournaments.

The GCF recognizes the promising talents of up-and-coming players such as Kaija Clement and Angelina Yhap, who narrowly missed the top nine due to tie-break rules. Other notable performers include Ann Doodnauth, Saura Ruplall, Amaya Sharma, Gabriella Rodrigues, Olivia Caesar, and Lusianna Farlot.

Scheduled for April 27th and 28th, as well as May 1st, 4th, and 5th, 2024, the Women’s Championship matches serve as part of the qualifying process for the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, later in the year. Grand Prix points earned from these tournaments, along with the 2024 Grand Prix Tourneys, will determine the top five contenders for the Guyana female team.