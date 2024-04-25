GFF launches historic Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 National Secondary School Football C/ship

Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday marked a significant milestone in Guyana’s football history as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in collaboration with Blue Water Shipping, launched the groundbreaking Girls Under-15 National Secondary School Developmental championship. The event unfolded at the prestigious National Training Centre (NTC), heralding a new era for female football development in the country.
Sponsored by Blue Water Shipping, the three-month tournament is set to showcase the talents of 60 schools from across the nation, constituting approximately half of the total number of public schools countrywide. Scheduled to commence on May 4, the championship will span all regions of the country, excluding region eight, with participation from regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9 to 10.
In a format designed to foster competitiveness and skill development, the tournament will see teams engage in nine-a-side matches in a round-robin format within their respective regions. The victors of each region, alongside four additional teams, will advance to the round of sixteen, where they will compete in group stages of four to secure a spot in the final eight.
Richard DeNobrega, Senior Vice President of Blue Water Shipping, expressed optimism about the championship’s potential to cultivate a new generation of female football stars for Guyana. He emphasized the broader lessons of football beyond the field, saying, “I see not only students but potential football stars the will represent us (Guyana) on the international fronts. Football is more than just a sport. It teaches you principles that you can take with you beyond your football career. It also brews camaraderie and friendships that will last after you leave the field.”
President of the GFF, Wayne Forde, underscored the significance of focusing on the Under-15 level as a strategic starting point for female football development. Forde extended his gratitude to Blue Water Shipping and the Government of Guyana, particularly the Ministry of Education, for their pivotal roles in supporting the championship. He envisioned the tournament as a catalyst for greater interest and participation in football among Guyanese youth at all levels of the education system.
The championship represents a concerted effort by the GFF to promote gender equality and expand access to football opportunities for young women across Guyana. As the tournament unfolds, it promises not only to showcase emerging talent but also to inspire a new generation of female football enthusiasts, laying the foundation for a vibrant and inclusive football culture in the nation.
