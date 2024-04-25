FIFA official commends GFF infrastructure efforts

Latest update April 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – FIFA’s Regional Office Lead Hervé Blanchard has acknowledged the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) efforts to boost infrastructure and reaffirmed FIFA’s ongoing collaboration with the Federation to grow football across the country.
Blanchard visited Guyana from April 15 and 16 and met with GFF President Wayne Forde and his Council to evaluate the advancements of the nation’s facilities supported by FIFA Forward funding.
The FIFA official also conducted a thorough review of architectural blueprints and made visits to football facilities, including the National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara, and the potential football venue in Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara.
The NTC is the centrepiece project under the FIFA Forward initiative for Guyana with recent improvements including the installation of state-of-the-art floodlights and upgrades to the pitch, amounting to an investment of US$1.1 million.
Blanchard said he was pleased to see the broader football community benefiting from the recent upgrades at the NTC.
“I was really happy to see that now the Guyana Football Federation, but as well (as) the football stakeholder community, now benefit from a state of the art football pitch, state of the art flood light system. The current facility offers a lot of potential to continue to really develop the different football specific amenities that are going to be able to cater to national teams, women, men, boys (and) girls, but also really to host domestic competition.”
The enhancements at NTC have significantly elevated the game and training experience for national teams and improved the fan experience during tournaments such as the KFC Elite League and Women’s League Division One.
“I think we have already achieved significant achievements. There is incredible potential and so much more we can continue to achieve in this country where football is being played pretty much everywhere,” Blanchard noted.
He added that the focus now is seeing “how we continue to develop its infrastructure”, to ensure Guyana will be able to host international games “because let’s keep in mind that currently it seems like the national team is having difficulties to play their home games in Guyana which is something that ultimately we have to work towards.”
“I think Guyana, the Guyanese people ought to see their national team especially the way that it is performing on the international level to be able to play at home so really the importance of further development of that facility to FIFA but also to the GFF it’s kind of essential.”
At the heart of President Forde’s vision to revolutionise the sport in Guyana lies the development of state-of-the-art amenities. These facilities will feature synthetic pitches, spectator stands and residential dormitories.
The GFF top official added that Blanchard’s visit gave the Federation an opportunity to discuss and show the infrastructure development made through the FIFA Forward programme which was launched in 2016 by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“We have consistently prioritised investment in infrastructure, aiming to provide footballers with a home, clubs with a venue, and our national teams with a place to train and compete in front of supporters. We once again thank FIFA for backing our vision.”
“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to share our progress with Blanchard and to outline our comprehensive plans for future FIFA Forward investments,” Forde noted.
Jagdeo giving Exxon 102 cent to collect 2 cent.
Apr 25, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The French Diplomatic Office in Guyana, in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association and UNICEF, hosted an exhibition on Tuesday evening at the...
Apr 25, 2024
Apr 25, 2024
Apr 25, 2024
Apr 25, 2024
Apr 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, persists in offering... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]