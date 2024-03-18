UG Department of Law beats out UWI campuses in recent virtual regional mooting competition

Kaieteur News – Students from the University of Guyana’s (UG) Law Department clinched victory at the “Battle of the Titans Mooting Competition,” a virtual regional mooting event organised by the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Law Society’s Legal Education Committee in Jamaica.

The competition, which unfolded on March 7th and 8th, 2024, featured participation from three students each from UG, UWI Mona in Jamaica, UWI St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, and UWI Cave Hill in Barbados. In a press release, the UG Department of Law says, UG’s representation comprised Donlee Castello, King’s Counsel, Marisha Kissoon, Junior Counsel, and Ariana Ramdharie, Researcher. Notably, while Castello brought a wealth of experience from winning multiple mooting competitions, for Kissoon and Ramdharie, this competition marked their inaugural moot.

Spanning two rounds — a preliminary and a final — UG’s team outperformed UWI St. Augustine in the preliminary round on March 7th, before securing a win against UWI Mona in the finals on March 8th, clinching the competition title. Preparation for the final round was particularly intense, as the moot was released the after the competition on March 7th, the release added.

Mr. Castello was adjudged the best advocate in the first round, which concerned areas if criminal and tort law. Mr. Castello also adjudged best advocate in the final round, although he shared this accolade with the Junior Counsel from UWI, Mona. Reflecting on the competition, Castello, a participant in the 13th Annual CCJ International Moot in 2023, remarked on the intensity of the competition and its value in honing argument preparation and presentation skills. Ramdharie highlighted the comprehensive learning experience, praising the insights gained from judges, advisors, opponents, and teammates alike. She emphasised the practical experience afforded by the competition, which extends beyond classroom learning. Kissoon echoed this sentiment, underlining the opportunity to apply classroom principles in a practical setting and to enhance advocacy skills. Supporting the victorious team was Moot Court Guyana (MCG), a student-led organisation within UG’s Law Department dedicated to fostering the advocacy skills of its LLB students. Chevy Devonish, a lecturer in the Department of Law, served as the team’s advisor.