Masharama and Slashamani organizers planning bigger events for 2025

Kaieteur News – The entertainment industry witnessed a seismic shift when Marvelous Entertainment &Hits and Jams Entertainment teamed up to host Splashamani on February 22 and Masharama on February 24. The events both recorded a massive success, which saw exceptional performances by both local and regional acts, and captured thousands in attendance in the National Stadium.

The fun started with a Soca concert, Jouvert and fete dubbed “Splashamani” the night before Guyana’s 54th Republic Day Holiday. This Soca extravaganza saw the biggest names in Soca – Yung Bredda, Olatunji, Problem Child, AW Lyrical, Calvin Burnette, Timeka Marshall, Diana Chapman and Omaiah Hall sharing one stage.

The Splashamani stage came alive with energetic performances to the biggest soca hits and dances from members that were pulled from the audience in the National Stadium. The event’s success was evident in the overwhelming turnout and the enthusiastic response from attendees, paving a way for it to be a staple in the Mashramani celebrations.

Following Mashramani celebrations, patrons headed back to the National Stadium for a night of Dancehall, which featured a diverse lineup of performers that offered something for everyone.

The Jamaican Dancehall artistes- Brysco, Rajah Wild, Kraff, Nigey Boy and Dovey Magnum left a lasting impression on the Guyanese crowd, with their performances.

Surprise artiste and producer- Rvssian, lighted up the stage as he sang his most popular hits and even closed the show with a medley of the “Dutty Money Riddim”- which many have described as the perfect way to end the show.

The event’s organizers recognizing the importance of supporting the growth of our local Dancehall music industry gave Alabama, Fame A, Mattic Queen, Lil Million, BNick, Original Lyrics and Shatta Youth the opportunity to let their talents shine on the main stage.

Chief Executive Officer of Marvelous Entertainment said “This is the biggest Masharama to date and we are already planning on having a bigger event next year. It was an amazing experience has all of the big names in Dancehall on one stage and to see the reaction of the crowd to the surprise artiste-Rvssian, who has never been to Guyana before, was simply amazing. We can’t wait to improve and make next year’s Masharama one that you don’t want to miss.”

Reflecting on the success, Director of Hits and Jams- Kerwin Bollers said both events delivered an unforgettable experience that resonated with audiences of all ages. Bollers said “It was a great weekend of activities that patrons enjoyed. What’s most important to us, was that both events were incident free.” He thanked the public for their unwavering support.