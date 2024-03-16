Cops mistakenly open fire on colleague’s car while chasing bandits

Kaieteur News – Members of the Special Branch of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday mistakenly shot one of their colleagues in his car at a location on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that the ranks were pursuing bandits who were said to be involved in a robbery and the car their colleague, a police sergeant, was traveling in was similar to one the bandits used in the heist.

Luckily, the sergeant made good his escape by driving quickly away from the location and from the ranks who opened fire on him. Kaieteur News understands that the police sergeant drove to a police station where he took refuge.

Up to press time, the GPF is yet to issue an official statement on the shooting incident that almost left one of its members dead.