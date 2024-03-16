$5.3B estimated to build five more water treatment plants

Kaieteur News – The five water treatment plants the government intends to build in Region Two, Three, Five and Six will cost $5,237,200,000.

During the reading of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPATB) office, it was revealed that 12 contractors both locally and overseas have applied for the contracts. The projects have been divided into three lots and entail the “Procurement of Plant Design, Supply and Installation of Water Treatment Facilities.”

Kaieteur News understands that Lot 1 consists of a treatment plant for Maria’s Delights in Region Two, Lot 2 is for water treatment plants for Leguan, and at Wakenaam in Region Three, and at Lot 3 facilities are for Bath in Region Five, and at Adventure in Region Six.

As reported previously, the construction of these water treatment plants is being funded by a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). In its advertisement, the Ministry of Housing and Water stated that the Government of Guyana had applied for financing from the Caribbean Development Bank in an amount equivalent to US$76,249,000 towards the cost of Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of this financing for the projects.

Being responsible for the overall implementation of the project, the ministry in its document revealed that the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) would be the executing agency for the project. The ministry stated that the works included but may not be limited to the following “the construction of five water treatment plants along the coast (average plant size of 7.3million litres per day).”

In a release in July last year, CDB said it had approved the US$76.2 million loan to Guyana for the Guyana Water Supply Improvement Project under which the water supply systems serving five coastal communities will undergo major upgrades. The Bank related that the infrastructure development initiative involves the construction of five water treatment plants, complete with storage tanks, and the installation of transmission mains and water meters to vastly improve the quality and reliability of the water supply to the communities. Nearly 15,000 households in these communities will benefit from the interventions, CDB noted.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Office of the Prime Minister

Supply of new trucks with loader crane for Hinterland utilities.

Supply of generator hinterland utilities.

Supply, installation and commissioning of Specialized Diagnostic Equipment.

Guyana Water Inc.

Plant Design, supply and installation of water treatment facilities Lots 1-3.