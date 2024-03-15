Boy, 12, crushed to death by truck in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A 12-year-old boy was on Wednesday crushed to death by a truck at Reliance Access Road, East Canje, Berbice.

Dead is Justin Titaram, a student of the New Amsterdam Secondary School.

According to police, the accident occurred at about 16:00h and involved a motor lorry GMM 5087 owned by a businessman of New Amsterdam and driven by a 64-year-old resident of Canefield Settlement, East Canje and attached to the Rose Hall Sugar Estate; and pedestrian Titaram, who resided at Lot 53 Reliance Abandon, East Canje, Berbice.

Investigations revealed that the lorry was headed south along the eastern drive lane on the Reliance Public Road and the child, who was said to be headed in the same direction and on the same side of the road as well.

The lorry driver alleges that he was in the process of making a left turn, going east into the side line dam in East Canje when he heard someone shouting, “hold boy, hold!”. He said he immediately stopped the lorry.

The driver exited the vehicle to see why he was asked to “hold” when he observed the child lying under the lorry in close proximity to the left-side back wheel. The child was picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed in a police vehicle and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Titaram’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The lorry driver is in custody assisting with the investigation.