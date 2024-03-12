Govt. denies paying $75M to hotel but provided no proof

…No public tender, rooms were obtained through quotation

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GOG) through the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday night issued a statement denying that $75 million was paid to a hotel to house several trainee health workers on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

On Sunday, this publication reported that the government has been renting nine rooms, since December 2022. Kaieteur News reported that the cost being paid per room daily at the hotel is $18,500. Calculating the daily rate for the use of nine rooms meant that it cost $166,500 daily. This figure accumulates to $4.9million monthly, amounting to $74.9 million for the last 15 months.

In its response to the article the ministry confirmed that rooms are being rented at Jaigobin Hotel. However, the ministry stated that it is not paying the regular rates for the rooms. The ministry noted too that the trainee students are being accommodated at the hotel, “at a considerably reduced cost that the MOH negotiated.”

It should be noted that while the Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region Two, Dr. Ranjeev Singh told this publication that nine rooms are being rented – the Ministry’s statement said 11 rooms are being rented at a reduced cost.

“The MOH has rented 11 rooms at a cost of $1.1M per month and has so far paid $16.5M. The sum stated in the KN is mischievous and is overstated by about 78%,” the Health Ministry said.

When contacted on Monday for the contract the government has with the hotel, the RHO stated, “Your news source will be getting a lawsuit from me very shortly, for putting me in your newspaper and for putting an exorbitant amount of money that was spent.”

It should be noted that on Friday when contact was first made with the RHO for confirmation on the number of trainees staying at the hotel, the number of rooms being rented, the cost and the period – he confirmed the hotel, that the rooms are being rented, the number of rooms being rented, the period, and the number of students being housed at the hotel.

However, Dr. Singh opted not to comment on the amount of money being paid for the rooms as well as whether the hotel was sourced through public tenders.

According to the ministry, quotations were obtained from hotels and facilities in the Region, when the need arose for additional housing space. “The MOH was able to complete satisfactory arrangements with Jaigobin Hotel,” the ministry stated.

On Monday, contact was made to the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary (PS), Mr. Malcolm Watkins, and Officer-in-Charge of Health Communications Ms. Shabana Shaw for evidence of the amount of money paid thus far to the hotel and to clarify the number of rooms sourced, and the process used to obtain the rooms initially. However, up to press time, no response was forthcoming.

Kaieteur News had reported that since December 2022 the Government have been utilising Jaigobin Hotel to house several trainee health workers on the Essequibo Coast. The RHO had confirmed that there are two sets of students staying at the hotel, seven trainee midwives and 12 nursing assistants.

The first 18-month Nursing Assistant Programme in Region Two was launched on December 22, 2022 with 46 students. The trainees began their training on January 2, 2023. Notably, upon completion of the programme this year, successful students will be employed by the Health Ministry. It should be noted that while the Nursing Assistants programme started since December 2022, the midwives programme only began in January 2024. The Nursing Assistant Programme is slated to conclude in June 2024, while the midwives programme is scheduled to be completed between December 2024 and January 2025.

Moreover, the ministry stated that there are presently 48 nursing assistants, 19 post-basic midwifery and 22 laboratory assistant students in training in Region Two presently. It was noted that among the students in the Region Two for the training programs are also students from Region One. Notably, it was noted that similar programmes are being done in all regions.

“Clearly, some of these training programs require the MOH and the local health departments to provide housing for students who come from distant places,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that it could not wait until the construction of the training centre and dormitory is completed in 2025 and embarked on renting facilities to accommodate some of the students who require housing.