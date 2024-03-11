Ceasefire now! Stop genocide in Gaza …Guyanese tell Israel during protest in city yesterday

Kaieteur News – Former President of Guyana, Donald Ramotar on Sunday called for “the murder in Gaza to stop” as scores of Guyanese congregated at “Cuffy Square” to show support for Palestine.

Sunday marked 155 days since Israeli bombardment of Gaza killing thousands of Palestinians, many of them women and children. At least 31,045 Palestinians have been killed and 72,654 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, and dozens continue to be held captive. On Sunday led by a movement called Free Palestine, scores of Guyanese marched through the streets of the city around 07:30hrs with banners calling for a “Ceasefire in Gaza Now.”

Others held placards with slogans “No child should look to the sky and wonder if what’s falling is death or dinner”.

They then congregated at the Square of the Revolution where Former President, Ramotar addressed them. “I want to congratulate all of you who are here today on coming out to give your solidarity to what is the most important cause in the world today, stopping the murder of Palestinians and the freedom of the Palestinian people.”

Ramotar said that the Palestinian people have been living in an open prison for actually 75 years and more recently for 16 years. Nevertheless, they have shown their resilience to build universities and produce doctors and lawyers. He went on to accuse the Western media of distorting the facts to make the Palestinians look bad so that Israel can continue to oppress them by killing their women and children.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian woman was also present to share her story of living in the oppression. She had even lost her relatives to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. “It’s overwhelming and sometimes, I feel completely helpless. My heart bleeds for my uncle; I was only talking to him hours before this terrible incident,” she said, while adding “he was going to find food for his family when he was killed in the most horrific way possible.” Despite the tragedy, she said she is standing with her people for freedom. “The last thing I want to remind you is that we will never surrender to an Israeli occupation, we will never give up,” she said.

At the conclusion of the recent 46th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government new Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President Irfaan Ali addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, expressing deep distress over the escalating violence and humanitarian situation. Ali read CARICOM’s statement which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The statement reaffirmed its condemnation of the violence in Gaza, emphasizing the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children, and the widespread suffering caused by the conflict.

“In this regard, CARICOM urges an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and safe and unimpeded access for the delivery of adequate and sustained humanitarian assistance,” the Chairman stated. The statement also reiterated CARICOM’s stance against attacks by Hamas and violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces. CARICOM also highlighted the urgent need for unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire situation facing civilians.

The regional body also advocated for the release of hostages and detainees held without charges to their families, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law. It was stated, “Israel’s continued and expanding occupation of territory in the occupied West Bank poses a serious and continuing threat to a peaceful, secure and stable world.”

Highlighting the broader implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, CARICOM reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution based on United Nations resolutions. The community expressed concern over Israel’s disregard for UN resolutions and called for collective action to ensure compliance.

“The community therefore calls for a renewed commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through meaningful dialogue and negotiation and calls upon international community to play a constructive role in facilitating a lasting solution to the conflict and achieving a durable peace that guarantees the human rights, dignity and security of both sides,” Ali stated.