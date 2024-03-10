Govt. inks $77M contract to build Women’s Groups buildings in Mashabo & Mainstay

Kaieteur News – The government on Friday signed another contract through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) programme to build facilities in Mashabo Village and Mainstay Lake in Region Two for Women Groups.

The $77,716,674 contract which falls under the Women and Vulnerable Groups Empowerment project was signed with contractor Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services. The projects will be supervised by consultant, Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO).

The BNTF noted that its implementing agency, the Ministry of Finance, had received an application for the construction of a bakery in Mainstay and an Eco- Restaurant at Mashabo. The proposal originated from two vibrant women’s groups in the villages with a vision to boost their tourism product while improving livelihoods of villagers, especially women.

In addition to the facilities, BNTF shared that the beneficiaries will receive training in areas such as entrepreneurship, marketing, food management and hospitality through collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by improving access to basic public services through the provision of social and economic infrastructure and the development of skills to enhance employability.

Kaieteur News understands that livelihoods and entrepreneurship interventions such as these two projects specifically designed to generate sustainable income, directly promote asset ownership and accumulation, and enhance food security.

As previously reported, through the BNTF programme, the government recently signed two projects.

One was for the construction of a primary school for the Onderneeming community in Region Two. This project will be executed by Builders Hardware, General Supplies & Construction to the tune of $130,821,128, and the other project is to set up water supply systems in Nappi and Surama villages in Region Nine. The projects will be done by Faldhari Singh & Son Contracting Services to the tune of $74,999,138.