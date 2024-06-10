Salary talks between GTU, Govt. to continue today

Kaieteur News – Talks between the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education will continue today.

Today marks the 62nd day of the teachers’ strike for a livable salary. The GTU had requested a multi-year agreement from 2019, however at previous talks the government refused, and instead offered an agreement from 2024 onwards. The Union subsequently said that they are prepared to amend their multi-year agreement proposal from 2019-2023 to 2022-2025, but the administration is still holding out.

At his press conference at the Office at the President last Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said that the Government of Guyana is considering providing parents a $700,000 voucher for them to send their children to private schools. He made the comments in response to a reporter questioning whether his government was concerned about the loss of learning due to the teachers’ strike in the public schools. Explaining that government is looking at a few models Jagdeo said that, “Yes, of course we are very concerned, we think it’s unreasonable,” before adding, “So the thing is that at some point in time, we are starting to work on several models”.

One of those models Jagdeo referenced is the provision of the vouchers to parents to send their children to private schools. “Secondly, in the future, we have to examine whether we will give parents a voucher to send their children to a private school or not because if we are spending $700,000 now per child and it costs $300,000 to pay for the school fees for the child, we might as well give, in some areas, the parents the $700,000 per child and let them pay for the school kids,” the Vice President said. He added too that the model will also provide more opportunities for private schools. Another model, the Vice President pointed to is the “E-school model” (online learning). He noted that in order for this model to work, children must be able to receive the same level of tuition and have the same level of successes as if they are attending a physical school.

During a live stream via the Union’s Facebook page recently, GTU’s President, Dr. Mark Lyte said that: “What the government was asking us to do was to forego a five-year period during which for three, there were impositions with no collective agreement. We even believe that one of the things that government could have done was to come to the table with a reason as to why they believe we don’t deserve an increase for that period.”

This publication reached out to Lyte on Sunday for a comment on the VP’s comments on e-learning and the $700,000 voucher as well as the expectations for today’s meeting, but not wanting to say much he told KN that, “All I wish to say is the strike continues.”