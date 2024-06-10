Panthera Solutions co-sponsors grass cutter for RHTYSC

Kaieteur Sports – The sterling effort of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club to improve facilities at the Area H Ground in Rose Hall Town on Friday last received a major boost from long-time sponsor Panthera Solutions. The company, a joint venture between RHTYSC longest service sponsor Farfan and Mendes Ltd and the CrosbieGroup of Canada handed over a donation of $350,000 to the club’s organizing secretary/cricket Manager Robby Kissoonlall at a simple presentation ceremony at its Providence East Bank Demerara Head Office.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the club was hopeful to receive a mobile grass cutter from the relevant authorities but decided to obtain its own after waiting hopefully for years. The mobile grass cutter which costs $850 000 will be purchased before the end of June. He expressed gratitude to the management and staff of Panthera for their assistance and disclosed that another friend of the club Dr. Frank Denbow a US-based Guyanese medical doctor is the other donor for the mobile grass cutter. Foster stated that the club since its formation in 1990 has led the efforts to Transform the ground from a swampland into a suitable sporting venue. Among the facilities at the ground are three pavilions, two cricket sides creek, a scoreboard, a concrete practice pitch, an internal fence, sanitary washrooms, all-weather court while the ground was also fenced. The club over the last few years has also been involved in the planting of suitable grass on the once barren outfield. Part of the outfield was recently upgraded via the Government of Guyana Ground EnchanmentProgram spearheaded by Vice President BharratJagdeo and Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh. Foster expressed gratitude to PantheraSolutions for the assistance, especially executives Anderas Dinsdale, Ray McLean and Farfan and Mendes Ltd General Manager Andrew Mendes. Mendes in remarks congratulated the RHTYSC for its outstanding work over the years and expressed an interest in the company supporting the club Say No to Drugs and Alcohol Program. Under this program, the RHTYSC encourages youths to avoid the use of drugs, Alcohol and tobacco. The two entities would soon sit down to work out the necessary details. Cricket manager Robby Kissoonlall stated that the club to properly mention the ground for practice sessions and matches played under the Berbice Cricket Board.

Meanwhile, Mr. Imran Shaffeeullah, a prominent businessman from the Upper Corentyne had joined hands with the club with a donation of $100,000. The donation would enable the RHTYSC to put about 400ft of 1×8 boundary boards around the Area H ground. Kissoonlall expressed thanks to Shaffeeullah for the assistance. The businessman stated that he was delighted to assist as he was very impressed with the work of the RHTYSC which has won a total of 121 tournaments in Berbice Cricket since 1992 and produced 122 players for Berbice, Guyana, West Indies and USA combined.

Among the players emerging from the Area H ground are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Esau Crandon, Shaun Grant, Delbert Hicks, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Matthew Pottaya, Shemaine Campbell, Plaffiana Millington, Erva Giddings, ShenetaGrimmond, and Shabiki Gajnabi.