Group stage culminates with thrilling display

ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Schools Football C/ships 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – The third and final round of the group games in the 2024 ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football tournament concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, with an action-packed day featuring 27 matches across the boys’ and girls’ divisions. The young athletes delivered exceptional performances, setting the stage for an exciting knockout phase.

Girls’ Division Highlights

In the girls’ leg, standout performances were abundant. Nerismar Williams of Bartica was particularly brilliant, scoring five goals in Bartica’s 6-0 demolition of Cotton Three Secondary. Keilys Williams contributed the remaining goal in a dominant display.

Veronica Chatta of Santa Rosa continued her remarkable run in the tournament, netting five consecutive goals in a 9-0 rout of Abram Zuil. Chatta’s prolific form has seen her tally rise to 16 goals in just three matches. Maria Atkinson also shone in this game, scoring a hat-trick, with Anelisa Robinson adding another goal.

Defending champions Waramuri Top secured their third consecutive win, trouncing Carmel Secondary 7-0. Erica Harris led the charge with a hat-trick, supported by a brace from Nickisha Williams. In other matches, Three Mile Secondary overcame Tucville Secondary 3-1, with goals from Arianna Stoby, Dalisa Joseph, and Melissa Evans.

President’s College, powered by two goals from Reyanna Gounga, defeated Charity Secondary 3-1. Bushlot Secondary’s Ashante Scott delivered a hat-trick in their 6-0 victory over West Minster Girls, with Moneta Frazer and Latisha Jack also finding the net.

The Institute of Academic Excellence (IAE) edged Christ Church 1-0, while Marian Academy cruised to a 7-0 victory over Dolphin Secondary, featuring goals from Kaleigh Todd (two), Caitlin Larose, Skyler DeNobrega, Ashley Walton, Ella Fernandes, and Haley Haberkorn.

Boys’ Division Highlights

The boys’ division also saw thrilling encounters. Chase Academic Foundation emerged victorious over Three Mile with a 3-2 win, thanks to a double from Akeel Young and a goal from Aaron King. Abram Zuil narrowly defeated St Joseph 2-1. Bartica Secondary proved too strong for East Ruimveldt, securing a 3-1 victory with Jadan Christian scoring twice and Garfield Jones adding another goal. Patentia Secondary triumphed over New Campbellville 3-0.

Leonora’s Keon Grant scored twice in their 4-2 win over VYC Academy, with additional goals from Issiah Wilson and Quincy Fraser. Christ Church defeated President’s College 2-1, with Jadel Liverpool stunning the crowd with two brilliant goals. West Demerara edged out Bushlot 1-0. Other teams securing wins on the final day included School of the Nation, Hope Secondary, Waramuri Top, and Brickdam Secondary.

This edition of the tournament is sponsored by ExxonMobil, organised by the Petra Organisation, with support from Stena Drilling, Demerara Distillers Limited under their Pepsi brand, MVP Sports, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.