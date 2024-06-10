Latest update June 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Exxon took US$51M from Guyana’s oil profits in 2023 to restore ocean floor in 2039

Jun 10, 2024 Peeping Tom

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) in 2023 deducted US$51.7 million from Guyana’s oil revenue for its decommissioning activities planned for 2039.

A representation of Exxon’s subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) equipment used for production activities

A representation of Exxon’s subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) equipment used for production activities

Decommissioning refers to clean up and restoration activities, following the life of an oil project. The process involves the safe plugging of wells, removal of the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, purging and detachment of risers and removal of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF).

Notably, this process will be conducted at the end of each project’s life, which is estimated to be 20 years. Guyana’s first oil project, the Liza One, commenced production activities in 2019. This means that the project is expected to be decommissioned in 2039. Two other projects, the Liza Two and Payara, subsequently came on stream in 2022 and 2023, respectively. As such, those projects will be decommissioned in 2042 and 2043 respectively.

Be that as it may, ExxonMobil is already deducting the country’s oil revenues for the future activities.

According to the company’s financial statement for 2023, a total of GYD$60,647,587,579 or US$288.8M in total has been deducted to date by Exxon for the future decommissioning activities. Presently, the funds are held by the company and will be made available to the country when needed.

Concerns were previously raised by stakeholders regarding Exxon’s control of the decommissioning monies. The government of Guyana has however passed a new Petroleum Activities Law that seeks to, among other things, address fears of the company walking out and leaving Guyana to clean up the environment.

The Law which came into effect in 2023 sets out strict rules for companies to follow on the decommissioning of oil projects. The company would have to submit to the minister for approval, a proposed decommissioning plan and budget no later than two years before the expiration of a petroleum licence or no later than two years before the anticipated end of production.

Once that plan is approved, the minister would instruct that a Decommissioning Fund is created. The company would make contributions to that fund to ensure that when the time for “clean up” arrives, there would be adequate funds to cover the associated expenses. Importantly, the law states that the minister will dictate the terms and conditions of the fund for deposits and disbursements. Government previously made it clear that ExxonMobil will be required to comply with the administrative clauses in the Petroleum Activities legislation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Pharmacy Care lends a helping hand to top veteran cyclists

Pharmacy Care lends a helping hand to top veteran cyclists

Jun 10, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The quest for veteran wheelsman Syborne Fernandes to purchase a new racing cycle was given a shot in the arm.  Thanks to the kind courtesy of the Principals of the Pharmacy...
Read More
Panthera Solutions co-sponsors grass cutter for RHTYSC

Panthera Solutions co-sponsors grass cutter for...

Jun 10, 2024

Guyanese horse owner records back-to-back wins in Jamaica

Guyanese horse owner records back-to-back wins in...

Jun 10, 2024

All-Stars are inaugural Essequibo Champions

All-Stars are inaugural Essequibo Champions

Jun 10, 2024

Windies make light work of Uganda under lights

Windies make light work of Uganda under lights

Jun 09, 2024

Group stage culminates with thrilling display

Group stage culminates with thrilling display

Jun 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]