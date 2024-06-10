All-Stars are inaugural Essequibo Champions

Latest update June 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2024 Sports
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…
Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Essequibo edition culminated on Sunday evening with All-Stars emerging as the champions at the Anna Regina Car Park tarmac.
All-Stars bested Ballerz 1-0. D. Padmore found the back of the net in the sixth minute to settle the outcome.
With the win, the All-Stars walked away with $300,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned a place in the national championship, which is slated for August. For the loser, they received $200,000 and the runners-up trophy.
Meanwhile, the Gunners downed Henrietta United 2-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless in the third-place playoff.
With the win, the Gunners walked away with $100,000 and the third-place trophy. On the other hand, Henrietta United pocketed $80,000 and the corresponding trophy.
In the earlier semifinal stage, the All-Stars thrashed the Gunners 5-0.
On the other hand, Ballerz downed Henrietta 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless.
In the quarterfinal segment, the All-Stars 4-0. D. Padmore bagged a double in the sixth and 13th minutes, while T. Isles netted in the 16th minute. Adding to the score was an own goal in the 15th minute.
Ballerz downed the Young Guns 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 0-0.
Also, the Gunners downed Henrietta 1-0. C. Smith scored in the 11th minute. Henrietta United overcame Chelsea 2-1 via a M. Bowen GG in the 18th minute.
To date, the Georgetown, Berbice, and Linden zones have also been completed, with the Bartica, East Coast Demerara, and West Demerara set to commence shortly.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2
Final
All-Stars-1 vs Ballerz-0
3rd Place
Gunners-0 vs Henrietta United-0
Gunners won 2-0 on penalty kicks
Semifinal
All-Stars-5 vs Gunners-0
Ballers-0 vs Henrietta United-0
Ballerz won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Quarterfinals
Henrietta-0 vs Gunners-1
Suddie-0 vs All-Stars-4
Henrietta United-2 vs Chelsea-1
Young Guns-0 vs Ballerz-0
Ballerz won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks
HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!
Jun 10, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The quest for veteran wheelsman Syborne Fernandes to purchase a new racing cycle was given a shot in the arm. Thanks to the kind courtesy of the Principals of the Pharmacy...
Jun 10, 2024
Jun 10, 2024
Jun 10, 2024
Jun 09, 2024
Jun 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) in 2023 deducted US$51.7 million from Guyana’s oil revenue for its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]