All-Stars are inaugural Essequibo Champions

Jun 10, 2024 Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…

Captain of the All-Stars Kevin Padmore receiving the championship trophy (white)

Kaieteur Sports – The inaugural edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Essequibo edition culminated on Sunday evening with All-Stars emerging as the champions at the Anna Regina Car Park tarmac.

All-Stars bested Ballerz 1-0. D. Padmore found the back of the net in the sixth minute to settle the outcome.

The Ballerz captain collects the second-place trophy (green).

With the win, the All-Stars walked away with $300,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned a place in the national championship, which is slated for August. For the loser, they received $200,000 and the runners-up trophy.

Meanwhile, the Gunners downed Henrietta United 2-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless in the third-place playoff.

With the win, the Gunners walked away with $100,000 and the third-place trophy. On the other hand, Henrietta United pocketed $80,000 and the corresponding trophy.

In the earlier semifinal stage, the All-Stars thrashed the Gunners 5-0.

  1. Padmore recorded a hat-trick in the fourth, fifth, and sixth minutes, while sibling K. Padmore tallied a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time counts as two] in the 18th minute.

On the other hand, Ballerz downed Henrietta 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless.

In the quarterfinal segment, the All-Stars 4-0. D. Padmore bagged a double in the sixth and 13th minutes, while T. Isles netted in the 16th minute. Adding to the score was an own goal in the 15th minute.

Ballerz downed the Young Guns 2-1 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 0-0.

Also, the Gunners downed Henrietta 1-0. C. Smith scored in the 11th minute. Henrietta United overcame Chelsea 2-1 via a M. Bowen GG in the 18th minute.

To date, the Georgetown, Berbice, and Linden zones have also been completed, with the Bartica, East Coast Demerara, and West Demerara set to commence shortly.

 

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2

Final

All-Stars-1 vs Ballerz-0

  1. Padmore-6th

3rd Place

Gunners-0 vs Henrietta United-0

Gunners won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Semifinal

All-Stars-5 vs Gunners-0

  1. Padmore-4th, 5th, and 6th
  2. Padmore-GG-18th

Ballers-0 vs Henrietta United-0

Ballerz won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Quarterfinals

Henrietta-0 vs Gunners-1

Suddie-0 vs All-Stars-4

Henrietta United-2 vs Chelsea-1

Young Guns-0 vs Ballerz-0

Ballerz won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks

 

 

