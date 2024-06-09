Latest update June 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Heavy rains, blackout shut down Guyana’s main airport

Jun 09, 2024 News

…incoming flights diverted to Trinidad

Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Kaieteur News – At least two incoming flights at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport were diverted to other jurisdictions last night after heavy rains accompanied by a thunderstorm knocked out power at the country’s main airport.

“Earlier this afternoon, the Timehri area experienced intense rainfall with thunder and lightning which damaged several Guyana Power and Light and CJIA transformers,” CJIA said in a statement late last night.

As a result, the airport runway lighting became inoperable, the statement read. T added that added that the runway is equipped with two independent circuits, each of which can facilitate aircraft landings. “Regrettably, both the primary and alternate circuits were impacted. The airport’s maintenance team with the support of GPL are currently on the ground, working to rectify the issues,” the statement said.

All incoming flights have been diverted to ensure the safety of all, CJIA said.

 

 

