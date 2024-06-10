Latest update June 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyanese horse owner records back-to-back wins in Jamaica

Jun 10, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese horse owner Jeremy Rachpaul had more success in Jamaica as his horse, Easy as A B C stormed to victory at the Caymanas Park at the weekend.

The connections of champion horse Easy as A B C after the win in Jamaica. (Photo: Caymanas Park)

Piloted by veteran jockey, Roderick DaCosta, Easy as A B C displayed brilliance to win the Liu Chie Poo Trophy. The race was run over eight furlungs, and Easy as A B C was going off at odds of 3-1.

Easy as A B C, an American four-year-old colt trained by Donovan Hutchinson, won the race by four and a half lengths in one minute, 39 seconds.

Trainer of Easy as A B C, Donavan Hutchinson was beyond happy after the victory.

“It was a very good performance from my horse because my jockey rode a very perfect race. Before the race my jockey and I discussed that Digital One and Neo Star were going to run for the lead and tire themselves out so I told him to relax, and anything he asked of the horse, he would give because this horse loves to win races, Hutchinson told the Jamaican media.

As the race progressed, Easy as A B C had entered the home stretch in fourth position before splitting the early leaders Neo Star and Digital One in the final furlong, moving away from his rivals to win the race quite comfortably. It was the fourth win of the season for daCosta who resides in Toronto, Canada.

“I am very happy for this win because I have been working with this horse for the past six months so I was confident that he was going to get this win. I am just hoping that I can win a few more races before I go back home in the next few weeks,” the jockey said.

Easy as A B C from the Night Eyes racing stables, is the son of Arrogate and has a big reputation to win races. This is the second victory for the horse in as many months.

 

 

