Teen motorcyclist dies in Amelia’s Ward accident

Kaieteur News – A 17-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Saturday after crashing into a car at the intersection of Amelia’s Ward Public Road and Toucan Drive, Linden, Region 10.

The youth has been identified as Stephen Burnett of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. According to a police statement, the accident occurred around 14:00 hours. It involved motorcar PAC 9289, driven by a 31-year-old pregnant woman from Amelia’s Ward, and motorcycle CM 971, which was being ridden by Burnett.

The motorcar was proceeding west in the southern lane on Amelia’s Ward Public Road. As the vehicle approached the intersection, the driver activated her right indicator to signal that she was turning north onto Toucan Drive.

However, while in the process of turning, the teen motorcyclist, who was proceeding in the same direction, reportedly overtook a line of vehicular traffic and collided with the right-side front door and the front windshield of the car.

Notably, the police stated that the teen was driving at a fast rate and was not wearing a safety helmet. Burnett was picked up in an unconscious state, and the female driver, who also sustained injuries, was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex. Burnett was seen by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival. Meanwhile, the female driver was treated and admitted to the hospital for injuries to her neck and other parts of her body.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.