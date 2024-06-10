Pharmacy Care lends a helping hand to top veteran cyclists

Latest update June 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The quest for veteran wheelsman Syborne Fernandes to purchase a new racing cycle was given a shot in the arm. Thanks to the kind courtesy of the Principals of the Pharmacy Care Pharmacy of Main Street New Amsterdam Michael and Sonia Newland.
Fernandes a member of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice has been riding for several years. He is one of the leading veteran cyclists in the country. Of recent, his racing cycle encountered some problems forcing him to seek assistance in purchasing a new bike or replacement parts.
Fernandes has been reaching out to many sources for help one such is the principals of Pharmacy Care who immediately agreed to assist.
Recently Fernandes along with Coach Randolph Roberts visited the Pharmacy and received a financial donation from Proprietress Mrs Sonia Newland to assist with the venture.
Fernandes in turn thanked Mrs. Newland and her family for her kindness and generosity and wished her and the establishment all success in the future. (Samuel Whyte)
