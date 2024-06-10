AK-47, cocaine and Glock Pistol found in Kitty house

Latest update June 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Thirty-seven-year-old Edinho Lewis of DaSilva Street, Kitty, Georgetown, is now in police custody for the unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and drugs.
According to a police statement, on Saturday around 12:30 hours, ranks acting on information went to Lewis’s address, made contact with the suspect and conducted a search on his apartment.
The police found one AK-47 Rifle, one Glock 26 Pistol, 830 live 7.62 ammunition, four live .223 ammunition, nine live 9mm ammunition, two live .32 ammunition, three AR-15 magazines, one AK-47 magazine, three Glock magazines, one scale used in weighing narcotics, one gun silencer, a quantity of Ecstasy, 107 grams of Cocaine and 544.3 grams of Cannabis.
Lewis was told of the offences, arrested, cautioned and taken into custody. The items found in his apartment were lodged at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters as the investigation is ongoing.
