US$75.8M East Bank Road project to begin in August

Kaieteur News – Infrastructural works on the highly anticipated US$75.8 million East Bank Demerara Road improvement project, spanning from Good Success to Timehri will commence in August.

The project is expected to be completed within a 36-month deadline. This initiative, aimed at supporting climate-resilient infrastructure development, marks the first of its kind to be funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Guyana.

Undertaken by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the project aims to alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate vital routes for efficient transportation. According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project has been divided into three sections to ensure it remains on schedule with minimal disruption to commuters.

Section A covers the stretch from Good Success, beginning at the Ganga Temple, to Supply, while Section B extends from Supply to the Soesdyke Junction. Section C continues from the Soesdyke Junction to the Timehri Junction, near the Timehri Police Station. A notable feature of the project is the integration with the Soesdyke/Linden Highway through the construction of a roundabout, designed to facilitate smoother traffic transitions.

The project entails the rehabilitation of 24 kilometres of road, alongside the reconstruction and widening of over 58 bridges and culverts.

The roadway will be upgraded to a two-lane highway, complete with enhanced safety features such as sidewalks and cycle lanes to cater to vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, thermoplastic road markings, LED street lighting, and traffic signs will be installed to enhance safety and navigation along the carriageway.

To manage the flow of traffic during the construction period, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been developed. Construction will begin in Section B, where there is sufficient space to accommodate ongoing work without severe traffic disruption.

At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times, with efforts to maintain two lanes wherever possible. Construction activities will be confined to one side of the roadway at a time to further mitigate traffic issues. Stakeholders and road users will remain informed through the RESOLV 75 app, which will provide real-time updates on the project activities.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) will also be mobilised to maintain order and ensure a steady flow of traffic throughout the construction period.

An unpriced bill of quantities will be made available on the Ministry’s website, allowing the public to track the project’s progress and expenditure in an effort to promote transparency and accountability. This project is part of the PPP/C government’s effort to improve the country’s infrastructure, as part of its manifesto commitment to provide enhanced transportation efficiency and safety nationwide for all road users. (Extracted from DPI)