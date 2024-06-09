Windies make light work of Uganda under lights

Latest update June 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
2024 ICC Men’s World Cup…
– Hosein grabs career best figures
Kaieteur Sports – West Indies mauled Uganda by a whopping 134 runs last at Providence, continuing their winning ways in Group C as the tournament gains momentum, playing their final preliminary game in Guyana.
Taking first strike, the home team after some timely batting from opener Johnson Charles with 44 (4×4 2×6), Rovman Powell (23), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Andre Russell with a 17-ball 30 (6×4), propelled West Indies Academy to 173-5 after 20 overs.
The Ugandans then fumbled the chase, as they knocked over for a paltry 39 all out in 12 overs, with Juma Miyagi the only player to reach double figures with 13 not out.
Left-arm Akeal Hosein was the difference-maker, bagging impressive figures of 5-11 from his 4 overs. Fast-bowler Alzarri Joseph chipped in with 2-6 as West Indies completed a huge win at home.
Openers Nicholas Pooran and King (13) added 41 as the Windies’ team half-century came just as the first power-play ended.
Uganda gained a bit of momentum after removing the aforementioned pair, with West Indies reaching 85-2 at the halfway mark.
Charles continued his innings and Windies eventually passed the 100-run mark in the 12th over, leaving rest to Russell, Rutherford and the skipper Powell, who punched several boundaries to help push the Caribbean side to a huge score.
