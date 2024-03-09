President Ali waiting on future oil revenues to pay public servants better

Kaieteur News – Public servants can look forward to better salaries come 2027, President Irfaan Ali announced on Thursday while addressing officers at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Annual Officers’ Conference held at the Officers’ Mess Eve Leary, Georgetown.

“I want assure that by the time we get to 2027, and there is a misconception about the resource inflow, the magnitude of resource that will come to the revenue base of our country will really have the greater effect in 2027 and onward,” Ali said.

Guyana stands disadvantaged by the lopsided agreement signed with U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil for the Stabroek Block. With the lack of ring-fencing, the country is losing approximately US$4B annually.

The country’s Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo who is also the chief policymaker for the oil and gas sector at one of his weekly press conferences said that Guyana’s current annual take from its oil resources is under US$2B.

He anticipates that by 2027 Guyana’s revenue inflow from the oil sector will be around “US$9B”.

Government intends to produce 1.2M barrels of oil per day by 2027. This will double the country’s current production thereby increasing its revenue inflow.

Like President Ali, the Vice President has also been stating that by 2027, Guyana will be in a better position to improve the standard of living of all public servants. At the Officers’ Conference, the Head of State did not use the word salaries but instead said, “a total welfare package.”

He said, “…By then, I believe that our workers across this country, our men and women in uniform, our teachers, our doctors, our nurses will be in a position that will see Guyana as an attractive destination for deployment (employment).”

President Ali assured: “I am not all bothered about the path to getting there because we are doing everything in our budgetary framework to advance on that path”.

Even as the President and Vice President have made it clear that public servants’ salaries will receive a boost from 2027, the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) are currently locked in negotiations about increased salaries and improved working conditions.

The negotiation stemmed from a four-week countrywide strike and protests by teachers demanding more from the government.