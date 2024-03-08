GBTI to get new CEO

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) Limited has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, James Jim Foster, will be demitting office on 31st March 2024, and Shawn Gurcharran, Deputy Chief Executive Officer will assume duties as CEO on 2 April 2024.

“GBTI expresses its deepest appreciation to James Foster, our outgoing CEO, for his transformative leadership since 2020. Jim’s global banking expertise and strategic foresight have been pivotal in advancing GBTI’s position in the banking sector. Jim’s tenure brought about significant achievements and set new benchmarks for excellence. The Bank is indebted to James Foster for this legacy,” the Bank said in a press release.

According to the Bank with over 20 years in banking and a solid tenure as GBTI’s Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gurcharran is uniquely poised to lead the management structure of the bank. “His profile includes an MBA with a Specialism in Finance and ACCA and CGI fellowships, which has been instrumental in GBTI’s financial growth and strategic transformation efforts. The Incoming-CEO is supported by an executive team with extensive experience; a portent for a continuing trajectory of growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence. His appointment continues the legacy of strong Guyanese leadership at the helm and management levels of the Bank,” the release added.