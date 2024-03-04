Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana, DR intensifying cooperation – PM Philips

Mar 04, 2024 News

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Ambassador Ernesto Torres- Pereyra and their spouses give a toast on Dominican Republic 180th Independent Anniversary

Kaieteur News – Guyana and the Dominican Republic are advancing their bilateral cooperation based on mutual interests and values.

Although diplomatic relationships were established some 54 years ago, and an embassy entrenched months ago, the countries’ partnership has intensified over the past two years with more meaningful engagements facilitated. These include reciprocal presidential visits that saw several bilateral agreements in the areas of political consultation, energy, tourism, air services, investment, petroleum and agriculture, evidence of heightened interest in advancing their relationship.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips in his address at DR’s 180th Independent Anniversary event held at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre Friday evening. “[This has] facilitated more meaningful engagements between our two countries, not only at the level of government but inclusive of the private sector and people to people interaction,” PM Phillips underlined.

Guyana welcomes this partnership, the prime Minister said, while noting the country’s commitment through the establishment of an embassy in Guyana. This, he said, acts as an appropriate conduit for the implementation and execution on the two nations bilateral agenda.

“For our part, we’re committed to working … to give impetus to the several working groups that will serve to advance the programme of cooperation. The engagements will provide very practical support in the management of outcomes of the multiple initiatives of mutually beneficial cooperation and collaboration” he added.

PM Phillips said too, as the cooperation continues to grow between the two nations, it is crucial to explore ways to bring people from both countries closer together.

“The Government of Guyana remains committed to international cooperation and strategic partnerships and looks forward therefore, to continued collaboration with the Dominican Republic on issues of mutual interest and to addressing them with renewed fervour,” he further expressed.

Ambassador Ernesto Torres-Pereyra expanded on the relationship, revealing that 10 cooperation agreements were signed in the year 2023 alone. He believes that 2024 will be very ‘auspicious’ for Guyana and the Dominican Republic. “Also, on behalf of the people of Dominican Republic and on behalf of the government, we would like to express our profound gratitude to Guyana for their unwavering support in the multilateral system,” the ambassador said.

He also congratulated the Guyanese Government for successfully hosting international conferences, which he said demonstrates Guyana’s growing regional leadership on many fronts.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller; Canada’s High Commissioner, Mark Berman were among prominent figures attending the auspicious anniversary event. (DPI)

 

 

