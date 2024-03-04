Govt. to connect Aubrey Barker Road to Enmore – Min. Edghill

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) is gearing up to enhance connectivity by extending Aubrey Barker Road, located in South Ruimveldt Georgetown, all the way to Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara. This ambitious infrastructure project is set to significantly improve transportation links between these areas.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had revealed that contracts have been awarded for the widening of Aubrey Barker Road, transforming it into a four-lane thoroughfare. The project is being executed in two phases, with Colin Talbot Construction securing a $227 million contract for Lot One and Surrey Paving and Associates clinching a $226 million contract for Lot Two.

Despite initial delays, the project is now slated for completion within the first quarter of 2024. During discussions in the National Assembly, Minister Edghill outlined the broader vision behind the road expansion project, stating, “It will be useful for me to tell the nation through you sir the Aubrey Barker road is being made into a four-lane road and the intent is for it to get all the way to Enmore. It will get all the way to Enmore, eventually with support from the ministry of housing because as you know there is lots of housing developing that is taking place there right now.”