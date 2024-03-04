Govt. to connect Aubrey Barker Road to Enmore – Min. Edghill

Latest update March 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana (GoG) is gearing up to enhance connectivity by extending Aubrey Barker Road, located in South Ruimveldt Georgetown, all the way to Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara. This ambitious infrastructure project is set to significantly improve transportation links between these areas.
Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, had revealed that contracts have been awarded for the widening of Aubrey Barker Road, transforming it into a four-lane thoroughfare. The project is being executed in two phases, with Colin Talbot Construction securing a $227 million contract for Lot One and Surrey Paving and Associates clinching a $226 million contract for Lot Two.
Despite initial delays, the project is now slated for completion within the first quarter of 2024. During discussions in the National Assembly, Minister Edghill outlined the broader vision behind the road expansion project, stating, “It will be useful for me to tell the nation through you sir the Aubrey Barker road is being made into a four-lane road and the intent is for it to get all the way to Enmore. It will get all the way to Enmore, eventually with support from the ministry of housing because as you know there is lots of housing developing that is taking place there right now.”
Leaders prostituting Guyana
Mar 04, 2024GFSCA /DCB Senior U19 Super50 Inter-Association tournament… Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) sponsored DCB U19...
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – You have heard the phrase ‘free and fair elections’ used to describe an element of the democratic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]