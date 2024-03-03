Mek sure yuh mek yuh Will before yuh leff home

Kaieteur News – Dem roadways in Guyana ain’t no picnic. Dem more like a wild ride in de jungle. We gat drivers crazier than a mongoose in a chicken coop. If yuh leaving yuh yard, better scribble down yuh last Will and Testament, ’cause yuh never know if yuh gonna make it back in one piece or end up as a hood ornament on somebody else’s ride.

Now, lemme tell yuh, going to the shop ain’t just a simple stroll no more. It’s a gamble, a real-life game of Russian roulette, except instead of bullets, yuh dodging reckless drivers, jaywalkers, and stray cows that decided de grass was greener on de odda side of de road. And if yuh think pedestrian crossings mean anything, well, bless yuh innocent soul, ’cause dem just decorations, like Christmas lights.

Some people leave home looking all fresh and dapper, and de next thing yuh know, dey limping back with more bruises than a ripe mango fallen from a tree. It’s like de roadways got a vendetta against humanity.

We gat daredevils behind de wheel who think dey are Formula One racers. Dem fellas driving like de road is their personal racetrack, swerving and honking like dey playing Mario Kart in real life. It’s a miracle if yuh make it from point A to point B without feeling like yuh just survived a near-death experience.

So, when yuh stepping out onto dem treacherous roadways, pack more than just yuh wallet and yuh phone. Pack some common sense, pack some patience, and pack a good lawyer’s number, ’cause yuh might just need it when dem road rage incidents turn into courtroom dramas.

Remember, life is precious, and yuh ain’t invincible, no matter how fast yuh think yuh can sprint across de road. So, take heed, be vigilant, and may de traffic lights always be in yuh favour.

Talk Half! Leff Half!