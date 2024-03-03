Local producer, artistes collaborate with international Latin star to produce Afro-house music in Guyana

By Shervin Belgrave

Waterfalls Magazine – Guyana will be showcased on the global entertainment stage yet again after an international and world-renowned Venezuelan female DJ, Jimena Araya collaborated with a local music producer, Richie Rich and his music company “The Bad Family Music” to produce an Afro-house beat/music on these shores.

The Bad Family Music is a group of local and Latin artistes living and producing Music in Guyana.

Jimena Araya during her visit to Guyana last week teamed up with Richie Rich and The Bad Family Music for an Afro-House production that has the potential of showcasing not only the artiste on the global stage but the country as well.

Afro-house is an electronic genre of music reportedly created in South Africa and is very popular around the globe especially in European countries, North America and of course Latin America.

Jimena Araya popularly known as Rosita is not only a DJ but also an actress and Fashion Model who starred in a number Latin telenovelas (soaps) in Miami Florida, United States of America (USA) and Venezuela.

In recent times, however, she has been in demand for her expertise as an artiste and female DJ which led to her touring a number of countries across continents-from Mexico in North America to, Colombia, Ecuador and other big cities in South America.

Her latest stop was in the Garden City of Guyana, Georgetown where she hosted a number of shows with Carol productions, – a promoter in Guyana and did not turn down an opportunity to work with Richie Rich and The Bad Family Music.

With limited time before returning home to prepare for another tour, Jimena Araya along with The Bad Family Music and Richie Rich managed to pull-off an Afro-house production in 48 hours.

The production included a music video filmed at Durban Park, along Homestretch Avenue and an Afro-house beat/music featuring Jimena Araya and The Bad Family Music.

At end of the production, Jimena Araya said that she is grateful to collaborate with a talented Producer like Richie Rich and his team.

“De verdad tienen una vibra increible, me encanto trabajar con ellos, Yo espero q podamos hacer mas cosas (They really have an incredible vibe, I loved working with them, I hope we can do more things)”, the Venezuela Actress and artiste said.

She described Richie Rich and The Bad Family Music as humble individuals who work very hard to produce quality entertainment content.

Araya said that she is willing to collaborate and work with them again and even assist the local producer and his group in whatever way she can.

Richie in response said that he too is very grateful for the opportunity to work with a renowned and international artiste like Jimena Araya.

He noted that he is very pleased that artistes of Jimena Araya caliber, are able to recognize that there is talent in Guyana and are willing collaborate, not only to introduce local artistes on the international stage but to put the country on the entertainment map.