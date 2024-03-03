Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM

Businessman gifts Bartica new hotel for Mashramani

Mar 03, 2024

Businessman, Sean Jacobs (second from left) with his wife, Shiann Jacobs and son cuts the ribbon to open the hotel. Also in the photo is Mayor of Bartica, Anthony Murray (far right).

By Davina Bagot

Waterfalls Magazine – For four years, the dream of gifting a new hotel to his home town has been constantly recurring but on February 23, businessman, Sean Jacobs finally opened the doors of his new facility, offering comfortable and affordable rooms to visitors in Bartica.

Located at 107 Fourth Avenue, Bartica Exclusive’s Inn, was officially commissioned on Mashramani Day during a simple ceremony. Situated within close proximity to the beach, Exclusive’s Inn offers guests an unforgettable stay with breathtaking views, relaxing rooms and friendly customer service.

Jacobs, a miner who grew up in Bartica told The Waterfalls, “My dream was to build a place that provides comfort and elegance for people to get away and rejuvenate their passion for relaxation. Whenever I conceive an idea, I am relentless in my pursuit. I prudently plan, sacrifice and execute to see my projects completed in a timely manner.”

Exclusive’s Inn is now open in Bartica.

The businessman said he was able to complete construction of the hotel within six months’ time.

Exclusive’s Inn, he said, offers rooms from as low as $12,000 per night. Jacobs explained that while there is no in-house kitchen, the hotel offers a unique approach that makes the community’s finest cuisines available to guests to enjoy from the comfort of their air conditioned rooms.

“Our unique approach is to have Bartica’s finest cuisines and all the reputable restaurants provide their daily menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner so our guests can have a variety to choose from and it would be delivered to their rooms,” the businessman explained.

The comfortable rooms offered at the hotel

For special occasions, such as honeymoons, birthdays or anniversaries, Jacobs said getaway couples can enjoy selected wines that can be delivered to their rooms.

Exclusive’s Inn presently provides employment for six residents of Bartica. Jacobs, a quad racing enthusiast and 2023 champion said, “My hope for the future is that I hire the right staff that reflects my commitment to quality service, to maintain a very high standard, also to make Bartica proud of our efforts.”

A mini bar on the top floor of the hotel gives visitors breathtaking views of the township.

The businessman added that if these qualities inspire growth, a few more rooms will be included. In the meantime, he also hopes to add an exercise and recreational games room for visitors.

Persons can contact Exclusive’s Inn in Bartica on contact numbers 669-5190 or 730-2167.

