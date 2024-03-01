Infrastructure development should be balanced with improvement in quality of life for Guyanese – Brazil President

Kaieteur News – Acknowledging the progress made in Guyana’s infrastructural landscape, President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he hopes that the government of Guyana is striking the critical balance between investments in this sector and the improvement in the quality of life for its citizens.

The Head of State made these remarks at a press engagement, following bilateral talks with Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, in Georgetown.

President Lula said, “I also would like to say to President Irfaan, in the same way that Guyana experiences an extraordinary moment in terms of economic perspectives, and I can testify that when I came down from the airport to the hotel, I could see with my eyes the amount of new buildings and modern highways that are being built. I am sure that in the same way that these investments that are going on in infrastructure, I would imagine that the same investments are being made for the improvement of the quality of lives for the people.”

The Brazilian Head of State pointed out that in his home country, this principle was being pursued. “So we had our first year of our term to cover the country. We had to reassemble, reorganize all the public policies that were shut down by the previous administration and we also had to focus mainly in infrastructure project that reaches almost the amount of $350B which is called the PAC which is the acronym in Portuguese that means Accelerated Growth Programme.”

He explained that government was investing in science and technology, education, day care centers and job creation. The President said Brazil was harvesting the fruits of a “promising policy”. President Lula was keen to note that 80 percent of the organized working class through collective bargaining agreements.

Meanwhile, President Ali in his remarks provided an overview of the discussions between the two states. He said Guyana provided an update to President Lula on the country’s forests and it’s role in climate change; in fact, Ali revealed that Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo will participate in the G20 Meeting to present on Guyana’s model and will discuss with other countries a plan that can be presented at the Conference of Parties (COP) 29 and COP 30. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 sovereign countries, the European Union, and the African Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

The Guyanese President said there will be collaboration between the two states on infrastructure, security and tourism.

The Brazilian Head of State was invited as a Chief Guest at the Forty-Sixth Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community from 28 to 29 February 2024. His Excellency President Lula was accompanied by a high- level delegation including the Ministers of Planning and Budget, of Transport, of Integration and Regional Development and of Ports and Airports.

In a Joint Communiqué issued by the Office of the President (Guyana) at the conclusion of the official visit, it was explained that the two leaders examined the relations between their two countries, reviewed progress in the implementation of previous undertakings and committed to further actions and practical measures to deepen and advance the bilateral cooperation and integration agenda. In this regard, they noted with appreciation the record of achievements already made such as the Takutu Bridge linking the two countries. The Presidents recalled the visit of His Excellency President Lula to Guyana from 14 to 15 February 2005. During that visit the importance of the road connection between the two countries was particularly emphasized. The Presidents underscored the continued relevance of the establishment of the road link between Guyana and Brazil.

The Presidents designated their respective Vice-Presidents as responsible for coordinating the implementation of the bilateral cooperation and integration agenda. The two sides will work towards organizing a mission from Guyana to Brazil, comprising officials of the government and the business sector, with the aim of expanding trade and investment between the two countries which will take place in the second quarter of 2024. The Presidents also welcomed the opportunity of discussing with President Chandrikapersad Santokhi of Suriname some initiatives at the trilateral level, in the areas of infrastructure, energy and cooperation on combatting transnational illicit activities.

The Joint Communiqué noted that the two states have agreed to 11 actions to strengthen bilateral relations. These include 1. Revival of the established Ministerial Working Groups; 2 greater collaboration in agriculture and food security, through sharing information and best practices, enhanced collaboration between their respective research institutions, and promoting investments; 3. The full implementation of the Guyana- Brazil International Road Transport Agreement (IRTA); 4. Encouraging the restoration of air connectivity between the two countries; 5. Advancing the process of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in November 2020 for the Technical Feasibility Studies for the installation of fiber optic link between Guyana and Brazil; 6. Expanding the provisions of the Partial Scope Agreement; 7. Working towards the full operationalization of the Agreement on Cooperation and Facilitation of Investment; 8. Strengthening the bilateral dialogue and collaboration on frontier, consular and migration issues; 9. Convening of the Guyana/ Brazil Mixed Border Commission with a view to continuing border demarcation activities between the two countries; 10. Fostering consultations on peace and security, including through their permanent missions to the UN and 11, Exploring a framework of engagement between Brazil and the Caribbean Community that seeks to contribute to enhancing food security in the region and advance the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agenda, in line with the recently approved CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security and Hunger Eradication 2030 (FSN CELAC Plan 2030).