Engineer charged with fiancée’s murder, freed

Mar 01, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Freed, Neil Madramootoo and Dead, Ashmin Mahadeo

…as prosecution failed to prove case

Kaieteur News – Neil Madramottoo, the 29-year-old engineer who was charged with the murder of his 32-year-old fiancée Ashmin Mahadeo was on Wednesday freed due to the prosecution’s failure to prove a prima facie case against Madramootoo.

The case was heard at the Albion Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

Madramootoo of Shoe Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was in October 2023, charged with attempted murder, but the charge was upgraded to murder, after his fiancée Mahadeo died in November 2023.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023 Madramootoo was remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of his fiancée, Ashmin Mahadeo.

He made his court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh where the murder charge was read to him. Madramootoo was represented by Attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.

Mahadeo was shot on October 1, 2023 at around 07:40hrs at her Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice residence. Her fiancé told the police that he and Mahadeo shared a common-law relationship for seven years. He said that Mahadeo had an appointment to have her nails done and he went to her residence.

Madramootoo further disclosed that while packing up their vehicle, Mahadeo was heading back inside the house, some 40 feet away, when he heard a loud explosion.

Upon looking around, he observed the woman lying in front of the gate. The man said he immediately raised an alarm. He disclosed that Mahadeo was picked-up and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was medically examined by a doctor.

She was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition. Mahadeo died on November 12 while receiving treatment.

