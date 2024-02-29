CARICOM calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Kaieteur News – At the conclusion of the 46th Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government on Wednesday evening, the new Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President Irfaan Ali addressed the ongoing crisis in Gaza, expressing deep distress over the escalating violence and humanitarian situation.

Ali read CARICOM’s statement which called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement reaffirmed its condemnation of the violence in Gaza, emphasizing the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children, and the widespread suffering caused by the conflict.

“In this regard, CARICOM urges an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and safe and unimpeded access for the delivery of adequate and sustained humanitarian assistance,” the Chairman stated.

The statement also reiterated CARICOM’s stance against attacks by Hamas and violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces.

CARICOM also highlighted the urgent need for unimpeded access for humanitarian aid to alleviate the dire situation facing civilians.

The regional body also advocated for the release of hostages and detainees held without charges to their families, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

It was stated, “Israel’s continued and expanding occupation of territory in the occupied West Bank poses a serious and continuing threat to a peaceful, secure and stable world.”

Highlighting the broader implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, CARICOM reaffirmed its commitment to a two-state solution based on United Nations resolutions. The community expressed concern over Israel’s disregard for UN resolutions and called for collective action to ensure compliance.

“The community therefore calls for a renewed commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through meaningful dialogue and negotiation and calls upon international community to play a constructive role in facilitating a lasting solution to the conflict and achieving a durable peace that guarantees the human rights, dignity and security of both sides,” Ali stated.