Time fuh exit de stage!

Feb 28, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – PLO Lumumba say, “No matter how good you are, if you stay too long you spoil it. A good dancer knows when to leave the stage.”

Guyana gat some politicians who do not know when to leave the stage. Dem nah know when to call it a day. We gat politicians who can’t take a hint and bow out gracefully. Dem does linger about longer than a bad odor, clinging desperately to the allure of power light a moth to a flame.

And yet, despite the not-so-subtle hints, these political relics just won’t take the cue. They’re like that one unwelcome guest who refuses to leave the party even after the DJ has packed up and gone home.

Right now, we gat a man been dancing fuh too long. And even though he knows he gat bow foot and knack knee, he still feel that he can continue to make moves around the people. He should know that de most entrenched, political dinosaurs gat to eventually face the music. As the old saying goes, “Time longer than twine,” and no amount of maneuvering gan defy the inevitable march of time. Sooner or later, the curtain must fall, the lights must dim, and the spotlight must shift.

But until then, de show must go on.  But at least we gat de comfort of knowing that as long as there are fossils in politics, there will always be comedy and laughs.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

