Int’l body to take Guyana’s Teachers’ complaints to the UN if Govt. fails to address salary issues – GTU says

…as teachers’ protest continue nationwide

Education International (EI) – the global union federation which represents 32.5 million teachers and education workers in 178 countries —has indicated that it is will be raising the complaints of Guyanese teachers with the UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) disclosed on Tuesday.

President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Mark Lyte during a Facebook live recorded on the Union’s page said that the international organisation has written a letter which is yet to be sent to the Minister of Education.

Lyte said that EI had initially dispatched a letter to Education Minister, Priya Manickchand on February 16, 2024 expressing its concerns about the teachers’ challenges. Thus far, the organisation has received no acknowledgement from the government and has expressed its “disappointment and concern”.

The GTU leader disclosed that in the second letter, that is to be sent to the Minister, the EI said it has no choice but to take the issue to the ILO if the Government of Guyana continues to ignore calls for negotiations for better pay through the collective bargaining process.

According to Lyte, he received a copy of the letter, from which he read parts of on the Facebook live. That letter he explained highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the GTU in initiating the salary negotiation with the Ministry of Education.

He said that the international organisation in its initial letter, noted the importance of a collaborative approach based on the provisions of the ILO Convention 98 to address the concerns of teachers and reach a resolution that benefits all parties involved.

Lyte quoted EI as describing the lack of engagement from the government as “deeply concerning.”

“‘Given the urgency and seriousness of this matter, the international body said ‘we are left with no choice but to consider escalation the issue to the ILO level,’” The GTU President added.

According to Lyte, EI in its new correspondence reminded the government that the GTU is an affiliate and is entitled to the protections and rights outlined in the ILO Conventions 98 which Guyana ratified in 1967.

“The ILO in its mission to promote social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights has consistently emphasized the importance of collective bargaining in settling disputes related to the determination of the terms and conditions of employment,” the letter reportedly said.

“We urge the Government of Guyana to priortise collective bargaining for public servants and to consider conciliation by an independent body if negotiations are unsuccessful,” EI said in its communiqué.

The body also requested that immediate action be taken to acknowledge and address the concerns raised by the GTU to enter into meaningful negotiations guided by fairness and respect.

According to EI, this will avoid the need for international scrutiny and intervention.

Failing a positive and constructive response within a reasonable timeframe, EI warned that it may have no option but to bring the matter to the attention of the United Nations’ Labour Organisation.

Lyte said that international body expressed hope that it does not have to report the matter to the ILO, as it looks forward to a prompt and positive engagement from the Education Ministry in resolving the critical issues affecting the Guyanese teachers.