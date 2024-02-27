Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

UK pledges £190,000 for conservation efforts in the Caribbean Sea

Feb 27, 2024 News

Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories, David Rutley

Kaieteur News – Representing the United Kingdom at the 46th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting, Minister for the Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories, David Rutley, unveiled a commitment of £190,000 towards conservation initiatives in the Caribbean Sea.

The funding is aimed at assisting CARICOM countries in sustainable ocean management, emphasising both economic prosperity and environmental preservation. The allocated funds will facilitate the development of a comprehensive action plan, fostering a unified approach among Caribbean nations to harness their oceanic resources responsibly. Minister Rutley underscored the importance of this partnership, stating, “The UK and CARICOM members are building on our modern partnership and we are committed to working together to protect our natural environment.”

Highlighting the dual objectives of conservation and economic advancement, Rutley emphasized the significance of this initiative in securing a sustainable future for the region. “Our new funding will help CARICOM states create and implement plans to conserve their unique marine environments for future generations while also helping to boost their economies,” he remarked.

This announcement precedes the upcoming UN’s Small Island Developing States (SIDS) summit scheduled for May, where global leaders will convene to address the challenges posed by climate change to vulnerable island nations. In addition to the £190,000 pledge, the UK will provide further financial support to CARICOM to facilitate the launch of an action plan at the summit, focusing on the prudent utilisation of natural resources.

With the UK emerging as one of the largest bilateral donors to the Caribbean, having allocated £400 million for development programmes since 2016, the commitment underscores a longstanding commitment to the region’s well-being. Notable projects include a £26 million investment in a climate-resilient highway in Belize and nearly £20 million to bolster renewable energy capacity in Eastern Caribbean nations.

Moreover, the UK’s leadership in marine conservation efforts is evident through initiatives like the Blue Belt programme. Three Overseas Territories – the Cayman Islands, Turks & Caicos Islands, and Anguilla – are active participants in this flagship conservation effort, which spans 10 territories and covers 1% of the planet’s oceans, making it the largest marine conservation network globally.

