Latest update February 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

U.S. airman dies after setting fire to himself at Israeli embassy

Feb 27, 2024 News

U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell died of his injuries after setting himself on fire near the Israeli embassy in Washington

U.S. Airman Aaron Bushnell died of his injuries after setting himself on fire near the Israeli embassy in Washington

AL JAZEERA – A member of the United States air force who had set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in an apparent protest against Israel’s war in Gaza has died, the Pentagon says.

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, said on Monday. US media reports said Bushnell livestreamed himself on the social media platform Twitch wearing fatigues and declaring he would “not be complicit in genocide” before dousing himself in liquid on Sunday.

He then lit himself on fire while yelling “Free Palestine!” until he fell to the ground. The footage has since been removed from Twitch. In a statement, the air force said on Monday: “The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.”

The air force said it would provide additional information a day after military officials complete notifying his next of kin. The incident comes as protests against Israel’s war on Gaza continue across the US. In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest”. Israel launched an assault on Gaza after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing at least 1,139 people and seizing about 250 as hostages. Since those attacks, Israel has bombarded the Palestinian territory from air, land and sea and launched a ground invasion. More than 29,000 people have been killed in the Israeli assault, according to Palestinian authorities. Israel’s campaign in Gaza has left much of the territory in ruins and displaced more than 80 percent of its population.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/26/us-airman-who-set-himself-on-fire-outside-israeli-embassy-diesss

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

AUBREY NORTON FRIGHTEN RENEGOTIATION AND RING-FENCING

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition

Kwakwani carts off most of the spoils in YBG 5×5 Challenge...

Feb 27, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) successfully concluded its 5×5 Challenge Series and Shootout competition on Sunday at the National Gymnasium located on Mandela Avenue....
Read More
Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to dominant 7-0 win over Monedderlust

Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to...

Feb 27, 2024

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn McCammon-Barker takes over as LABA president following elections last Sunday

Former Powerlifting Champion Ms. Dawn...

Feb 27, 2024

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the winners’ trophy; Friendship All-Stars needle Swan for third

Fruta Conquerors outlast Santos to lift the...

Feb 27, 2024

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s Glenmorangie Whiskey Two-Day Golf Tournament

Mangal and Adams victorious in Ansa McAl’s...

Feb 27, 2024

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo Jet’s Mashramani race

Spankhurst wins from gate to pole at Jumbo...

Feb 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]