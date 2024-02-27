CARICOM leaders get down to business

Kaieteur News – The 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) commenced on Monday with a fervent resolve to address pressing regional issues.

President Irfaan Ali, assuming the role of the new CARICOM Chairman, in his address on Monday morning highlighted the importance of candid dialogue and proactive interventions during the discussion.

Being held at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown, the meeting began with brief remarks from President Ali. The new CARICOM Chair reiterated that discussions will focus on various significant matters, prominently featuring the crisis in Haiti. President Ali highlighted the gravity of the agenda, stating, “to understand that our agenda is an incredible one for this meeting, a lot of weighty issues, we started the last two days with Haiti…” He said too that a breakfast discussion was held for stakeholders on Monday, surrounding Haiti. President Ali expressed optimism, asserting, “We are hopeful that sometime today we will be able to point the Haitian people, the region, and the global community in the direction through which we believe long-lasting solutions can be achieved.”

President Ali extended gratitude to regional heads for their efforts in facilitating peace talks between Guyana and Venezuela. Stressing the importance of intra-regional cooperation, he stated, “and that is when we trust each other in the region to find solutions among ourselves and in this situation with Haiti, this is important that we must trust the collective leadership of CARICOM.”

In addition to the Haiti crisis, the agenda encompasses vital issues such as strengthening the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Prime Minister Mia Mottley is spearheading CSME. President Ali highlighted that there is a focus on enhancing implementation mechanisms.

He said one of the critical issues affecting Caricom is the implementation of decisions and that this meeting will have some mechanisms through which the subcommittee on Senior Officials of the Legal Affairs Committee (SOLAC) can step up and push forward the work of CSME and the community.

Moreover, climate change, food security, energy sustainability, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are among the other key topics slated for discussion. President Ali emphasised the need for a comprehensive regional energy plan to ensure self-sufficiency and resilience, particularly in transitioning towards renewable energy sources. The meeting will feature reports from various regional institutions, addressing crucial aspects such as labour, education, and trade.

Looking ahead, the gathering will welcome His Excellency Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, later in the week to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration between Brazil and the CARICOM region.