‘Teachers to up ante for livable salary’ – GTU likens situation to indentureship

Kaieteur News – Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) President Mark Lyte has said that teachers across Guyana will remain resolute in their struggle for a livable wage as the nationwide strike enters its 15th day today.

Lyte noted that “over the last three weeks our faith has been tested. I want to commend those persons who have stood solidly with the union…there are some, who became afraid because of the threats made by the government and returned to the classroom.”

Speaking on a livestream via the GTU’s Facebook page on Sunday, the President noted nonetheless the union will continue its efforts to get the Government to engage with them on the issue of pay hike for teachers.

“You who stood with us and those who continue to stand us I commend you…” he said adding that the recent court ruling has given teachers a glimmer of hope that their efforts are not vain. “So this week, we will expect some more support because we must not allow this administration or any government to intimidate us,” he stated.

To this end, the GTU President drew a parallel between teachers struggle for adequate pay and the problems faced during the period of indentureship and slavery. “As a social studies teacher when I look at what our foreparents went through, they were beaten into subjection with rods and whips and the minute, there was any dissenting voice, or showed resistance to the oppression, they were beaten into submission.”

“Our indentured servants, the Portuguese, the Indians, the Chinese were all brought here to work on the plantation initially for five years on contract but many of them could not use the money they gained to go back to India or China so they decided to settle here…These folks were tricked and robbed of their livelihoods, Today we are not tricked, we are not beaten and robbed with physical rods….we are not tricked into contracts but we are made to feel fear by those who were given the mantle to lead this country, those that we, as a people have entrusted confidence in to lead Guyana,” Lyte stated.

The GTU President noted too that despite their efforts, the Government has acted callously and continued to ignore the plight of teachers. “Teachers are now moving into day 15 of the industrial action… Teachers are out there in the boiling sun and all they want is for the Government to engage their Union.”

The Union head again debunked claims made by the Government that the strike is political. Lyte noted that for too long the issues race and politics have been used to divide Guyana and it should not be used to divide the efforts of teachers. “The government is looking teachers square their faces and saying this is about politics, we must show solidarity and show it’s not about politics… Put aside your parties’ positions and take the lead. Raise your voice to call for collective bargaining,” he urged.

Making a comparison between Guyanese teachers and a majority of their counterparts in the Caribbean, the Union Head noted that Guyanese teachers are at the bottom of the list in terms of remuneration. “When we look at the Jamaicans, the Bahamians, the Grenadians, the Barbadians, we receive the least of a salary just about USD $400 per month for a teacher who is now starting out. The average teacher in this country does not earn a USD $1000. The minimum amount for a teacher’s salary in these other countries is a little above USD $1000,” he lamented.

He continued “I travel a lot and I can tell the kind of resources that Guyana has as country, the gold, the bauxite, diamond, timber [and now oil]… We can always talk that we are hospitable people as Guyanese. Those countries survive on mostly tourism and pay better yet we have all the resources and are still poor.”