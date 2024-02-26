Latest update February 26th, 2024 12:59 AM

Horse and cart in police custody after thieves flee, leaving it with stolen loot

Kaieteur News – Up to press time on Sunday, a horse and its cart remained in police custody after thieves ran away and left it behind with their stolen loot.

The horse and the cart are being held at the Providence Police Station on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). Police there told Kaieteur News that it is being held in connection with “a matter that came in on Friday”.

Kaieteur News learnt that thieves were using the animal and the cart to transport some steel rods they were stealing from a building in Herstelling New Housing Scheme during the wee hours of the morning. Police were alerted and a patrol unit was sent to the scene. The thieves were caught red-handed and reportedly fled leaving the horse behind with the stolen rods.

Ranks with the patrol unit pursued them but they managed to escape. Ranks then took the horse and the cart loaded with the stolen items to the Providence Station. Efforts are being made to find the owner to assist police with the investigation.

