Big Shoes, Small Feet

Latest update February 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Mash Day, ah day fuh revelry and bacchanal, but dis year, we see someting odda dan de usual costume parades and soca vibes. We spot one of de powerhouse of local politics strutting ’round town, him feet adorned wid shoes big enough to house a family ah five!
Dem shoes, ah tell yuh, shine bright like de sun pon a clear day. Black leather, pointed-tip, and size 12! Now, dat would be alright if de man foot size match he feet. But dem shoes look like dem got space fuh rent!
Yuh know, people does seh dat some get too big fuh dem boots. But wat happen when de boots get too big fuh de foot? It got we thinking, dem shoes ain’t just an accessory, dem tell a story all pon dem own.
See, in politics, yuh got to have de right fit. But when yuh strutting ’round in shoes fit fuh Bigfoot, it raise questions. Is it a case of trying to fill shoes dat ain’t meant fuh yuh? Or is it a desperate attempt to project a larger-than-life image, even if yuh foot size nuh match?
Size matters, people. Not just in politics, but in life. Dem shoes, dem symbolize more dan just fashion. Dey represent de capacity to walk in someone else’s shoes, to understand and empathize. But if yuh shoes too big, yuh bound to stumble and fall.
So, next time yuh see a man parading ’round in shoes dat look like him borrow dem from Shaq, ask yuhself: Is he really walking de walk, or just trying to fill shoes dat ain’t meant fuh him?
Dem boys seh, walk tall, but make sure yuh shoes fit.
Talk Half! Leff Half!
