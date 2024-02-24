Thousands flock city to celebrate Mash 2024

…as 23 bands participated in annual float parade

Kaieteur News – Thousands flocked the city streets to witness this year’s Mashramani Costume parade which was dominated by government agencies.

There were 23 floats in this year’s parade which was held under the theme “Celebrating Our Peoples and Our Prosperity”.

The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport and GUYBI/Muneshwars Limited took the largest band of revelers to the streets for Mash 2024 with an astonishing 200 revelers each. Both were a part of the Large Full Costume category along with four other bands that had significantly smaller numbers.

Revelers were gyrating along the Mash route and entertaining the thousands of spectators who lined the roadway to witness a burst of culture.

This year Guyana celebrates 54 years as a Republic and the float parade did not disappoint.

Kaieteur News provided coverage to the activities along the route and the first of four judging points located at the intersection of Church and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown.

The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport’s costumes were designed by Randy Madray.

The Queen of the Band was clad in a yellow and purple outfit and pulled a gigantic bronze guitar with musical notes, an art pencil and brushes which depicted the different forms of the arts.

The band’s choreography was nothing short of excellent as the revelers did a synchronized routine to Guyanese Soca Artist, Kady Kish’s, Juicy Juicy.

The Ministry’s band was divided into two sections to accommodate the 200 persons who participated in the parade. Those who were in the first section were clad in purple and yellow while those in the second half wore electric blue and white spandex costumes.

The Ministry of Education’s band followed. That ministry participated in the Medium Full Costume Category along with 11 other agencies, five of which were also government ministries.

The Education Ministry’s costumes were rich and depicted genies that tramped down the road. The vibrant red, gold and yellow outfits represented phoenixes as they gyrated down the road to Guyanese Soca Sensation, “Vanilla”.

The Ministry of Labour was a part of the Small Full Costume Category along with the remaining four that made up the 23 bands. Their float spelled out “JOB” in capital letters, and revelers were decked in Royal Blue and Gold costumes.

The participants enjoyed their “labour party” as they gyrated to the songs of several Guyanese artistes along the Mash route and displayed their costumes before the judges at the four judges’ check points.

The Ministry of Agriculture showcased the agencies that fall within its ambit. The main costume depicted the Ministry’s Cut Flower Project while the revelers bounced around as lettuce, and farmers and farmers market.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing and Water proudly showcased its rose pink and gold costumes. The band was led by subject ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues.

Minister Croal explained his ministry’s float to Kaieteur News. “The one that just passed, is depicting out highways and you have the roundabout and of course that is speaking about connecting communities and bringing relief to people who traverse the country. So that has been in addition to our focus,” he said.

This year’s parade was dominated by government ministries. There were only two private bands that participated in the road march.