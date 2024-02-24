Spectators bask in the festivities of Guyana’s 54th Republic celebrations

By Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – “It is very joyful, a lot of vibrant colors. My family and I haven’t been to mash in a while, and now coming back in a while to meet such an exciting mash, it really brings back the liveliness in Mashramani,” Delly Husbands, a buoyant spectator said whilst celebrating Guyana’s 54th Republic anniversary along Church and Carmichael Streets, Georgetown on Friday.

Hundreds braved the morning sun and lined the streets of Georgetown to look at the diverse costumes on display by the 23 bands that participated in the annual Mashramani celebrations.

Husbands told Kaieteur News at about 11:45h that “the bands are really, really, nice I enjoying it, and can’t wait to go up the road more to enjoy more.”

Adults and children alike were all eager to witness the creative presentation of each colourful float and encompassed revelers who gyrated to the mostly local soca music.

Stacy, another spectator, told Kaieteur News that the ‘Mash’ festivities, gives her “peace of mind”.

“This year look great, it offers a peace of mind after hard work,” the woman who was accompanied by her eight family members who were all dressed in vibrant colors.

“The bands look great, they look wonderful, I enjoying this,” the excited woman said.

Nathalia Hussain, who was with her family of four were picnicking under a tree, told Kaietuer News, “Everything is looking nice so far , it’s nice after 2020 to come out and actually see the floats again, it feeling like Mash again.”

Hussain enthusiastically highlighted that she is excited to be a part of such festive activities with her children. She said, “It’s really exciting to come out and let the children see and take part of what is Mashramani. Last year it wasn’t this nice, there is more floats, more people.”

Meanwhile, many lined the Mash parade route to observe the floats and creative costumes, among them Priyanka, an overseas based woman who has not visited Guyana for some time and was extremely pleased to experience Friday’s cultural explosion.

“This is my first mash; I think that it is amazing. Both of my parents are from Guyana. It’s my first time being back in a long time and I am lucky to be here during a time which I can mash, I think it is really nice,” she told Kaieteur News.

Priyanka said, “I think they [the bands that passed] are beautiful. They are representing the different parts of Guyana…One of the floats had the Demerara Bridge [Demerara Harbour Bridge] on it, even the jaguars and the different parts of Guyana that I didn’t really get to know about.”

The woman described Friday’s celebrations as “exciting” while adding, “I want to dance.”

Another spectator told Kaieteur News, “ I always deh when is Mash, it was only the COVID thing mess up mi party flow, but today, the more floats I see, the more I want party.”

The man added, “I come with mi friend them and like I don’t want this day done, I like how this year (Mashramani this year round) turn out man.”

The theme for Mashramani, 2024 is “Celebrating our peoples and our prosperity”.