NAREI to procure new tractors and trailers

Feb 24, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI) is seeking to procure two new tractors and two new trailers. This was disclosed recently at the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

Kaieteur News understands that four companies are vying for the contract. They are Farm Supplies Limited, Rudisa Motor Company Guyana Inc., General Equipment Guyana Limited, and Massy Motors Guyana Limited.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Design and supervision services for ancillary works for the Anna Regina Multi-Purpose Facilities.

Consultancy services for the supervision of works; construction of multi-purpose halls for Lots 1 to 3.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Land preparations services at Albion and Uitvlugt Estate.

Supply and delivery of 12,300ft heavy duty electrical cables for the Albion Estates Power House Project.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Supply and delivery of two new tractors and two new trailers for NAREI.

Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)

Construction of fence at LSF, Agriculture Road, Mon Repos.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of one new SUV vehicle.

Guyana Water Inc.

Supply and delivery of 32mm galvanized pipes.

