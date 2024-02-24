Better salaries, working conditions will come but requires patience – President Ali says in Republic Day address

Kaieteur News – President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali in his address to the nation, on the occasion of Guyana’s 54th Republic Anniversary, renewed the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C’s) commitment to workers, urging that better salaries and working conditions will come as early as within the next three years.

The Head of State on Thursday evening, during his feature address at the annual Flag Raising Ceremony, on the lawns of the Public Buildings in Georgetown noted that he was from a family and community of teachers and have thousands of friends that are teachers.

To this end, he said, “My commitment to every worker of this country – to every citizen of this country—is that prosperity will come, but it will take time and patience, and it will take sacrifices. I am the President of all our teachers and all of Guyana, and my commitment to every worker of this country, my commitment to every farmer of this country, my commitment to every citizen of this country, is that prosperity will come without a question, but it will take time, it will take patience and it will take sacrifices.”

President Ali unveiled that within the next three and a half years, Guyana will see the expansion of the economy which will be accompanied by better working conditions, more investment in human resource potential, welfare, salaries and conditions of work of all the people of the country.

“This is a commitment of the People’s Progressive Party Civic. This is my commitment to the people of this country. You need not to second guess this commitment. If you look at all the commitments I made and this government made three years ago, I can stand before you and unconditionally say we have not only kept all of those commitments in less than four years but we have fulfilled those commitments that we made to the people of this country in less than four years and we are working beyond those commitments,” the President said.

The President’s remarks come even as the government has refused to engage in the process of collective bargaining with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), prompting a national strike and cross-country protest action.

President Ali was however keen to note that government has recognized the dedication of Guyanese, which will be rewarded with prosperity in every home.

The Head of State delved into his vision for the country, sharing with the audience, including Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley his plans to develop a competitive and sustainable economy.

The President explained, “We are building an economy to function in a world 2030 and beyond in which we will be competitive, in which we will be sustainable, in which we will be relevant, in which government efficiency will be at its best, in which government transparency is of paramount importance, in which our pensioners must retire in dignity, in which our men and women in uniform must have access to the best quality of life, in which our nurses must have access to the best quality of life, in which our farmers must have access to the greatest productive capacity that they can achieve, in which research and development becomes and foundation through which innovation is which, in which our country will be prosperous and our people will be prosperous.”

Ali also seized the opportunity to highlight the achievements of his government in the healthcare sector, investments made into the youth and sports facilities, and plans to strengthen community and household safety.