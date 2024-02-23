Grenada Union, CCWU back strike action by Guyanese teachers

Kaieteur News – In response to the ongoing nationwide teachers’ strike in Guyana, the Grenada Union of Teachers has declared its unwavering support for their fellow educators.

Teachers across the country are in week three of their nationwide protest. President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), Mark Lyte on Sunday disclosed that less than 30% of students went to school during the two weeks of the nationwide teachers’ strike. He also disclosed that the industrial action will continue until the Government of Guyana (GoG) agrees to meet with the Union to discuss improved welfare packages for some 14,000 teachers.

In a statement dated February 20, General Secretary of the Grenada Union, Melissa St. Rose, expressed the Union’s solidarity with the teachers in Guyana. “The National Executive and members of the Grenada Union of Teachers stand in solidarity with the Guyana Teachers’ Union in your struggle to improve the salary and working conditions of your members,” the General Secretary noted.

She added, “We admire the strength and tenacity that you have displayed thus far. You have demonstrated commitment to the core values of trade unionism. Although we are separated by millions of gallons of water, we are with you in spirit.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of teachers as nation builders, the statement underscored the importance of valuing, remunerating, and treating educators with due respect. The Grenada Union expressed disappointment that Guyanese teachers have had to resort to protests to demand what they rightfully deserve.

The statement urged Guyanese educators to persevere in their struggle, drawing inspiration from the resilience of ‘true Amazon Warriors.’ Quoting the words of Jimmy Cliff, “You can get it if you really want, but you must try, try and try, try and try. You’ll succeed at last,” the Grenada Union encouraged the Guyana Teachers’ Union to remain steadfast in their pursuit of fair treatment.

In addition to the Grenada Union’s declaration of support, the Clerical and Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) issued a statement advocating for dialogue to achieve industrial peace. The CCWU stressed the importance of collective bargaining in resolving issues and highlighted the mediator’s role in facilitating constructive negotiations. “We believe enough in talking about the problems that lead to teachers’ strikes, and the needs and desires to find solutions, solutions can always be found. What results from collective bargaining in a collective agreement embodying not only terms and conditions for the teachers covered by it but also generally defining the relationships between the parties to the agreement,” the Union said. The statement outlined a five-stage process mediated by a neutral third party, emphasising the importance of mutual understanding and compromise. It called for a collaborative effort between the government and the labor movement to work towards the common goal of industrial peace through dialogue and understanding. Moreover, the CCWU stated that it is necessary for a massive effort by all concerned, the Government and the labour movement, to work together toward the goal of industrial peace through understanding.