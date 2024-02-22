Duo gets life for Rose Hall grocer’s murder

Latest update February 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Lomenzo Johnny, a grocer of Rose Hall Town, Region Six.
The sentence was handed down by Justice Sandil Kissoon who said they would only b eligible for parole after serving 30 years. The ruling was made on Tuesday afternoon at the Berbice High Court. The duo Satram Kushlay and Bilall McLennon were convicted last month for the murder of Johnny, a grocer of Rose Hall Region Six.
The judge also orders that both parties must be enrolled in skill training programmes to support their rehabilitation. Attorneys-at-Law Kevin Morgan and Alaira Murphy-Goodman represented the convicts while State Counsel Muntaz Ali presented the case for the prosecution.
Johnny lost his life during the course of a robbery at his home and on the morning of February 27, 2020, his body was found on a farm at Area ‘AA’, Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant, a short distance from where he lived. He was found with his feet bound with shoe laces and body bore what appeared to be strangulation marks. He had a bloodied face and a puncture wound was above his left eye. His cause of death would later be determined as multiple injuries. The home where he lived alone was ransacked and there were no signs of forced entry. The intruders however took a safe that was located in the top flat of the home.
