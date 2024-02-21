Pres. Ali to spend big on defence capabilities for Guyana

Latest update February 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali during an interview with Bloomberg Newsroom underscored that the Government of Guyana (GoG) is investing in the country’s defence capabilities, in light of the decades-old border controversy with neighboring Venezuela.
During the interview that was aired on the president’s Facebook page Ali declared a significant boost in the country’s defence capabilities, and outlined the government’s strategic plans to fortify its military apparatus and collaborate closely with regional and international allies.
The head-of-state addressed a question regarding the military disparity between Venezuela and Guyana. To this, President Ali highlighted the multifaceted approach, encompassing investments in modernizing the military, leveraging advanced technology, enhancing human capacity, and strengthening infrastructure.
“So we’re doing a few things…but more importantly, we’re working closely with our allies. We’re working closely with the US with France and the UK. We have many training exercises that we’re conducting together; we are working with a regional security system. So it is not only what exists within the country. It is also our work that we’re doing with international community now in partnership with our allies and friends,” Ali said.
Notably, this year, the government has doubled the financial allocation to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), with an allocation of $42.2 billion, representing an increase of more than $20 billion. Recently, the president stated that the government is investing heavily into the Army to not only patrol the border but to also everything that happens in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to safeguarding territorial integrity and regional stability, stressing the seriousness with which his administration views any threat to national borders.
He highlighted diplomatic engagement with Venezuela through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) channels to prevent escalation. In December, Guyana and Venezuela signed the Argyle ‘Peace’ Declaration.
“We are working with Venezuela now and through CARICOM, to ensure that this does not escalate because our primary focus is to ensure the region remains stable and the region remains peaceful,” Ali said. He outlined efforts to encourage Venezuela to respect international law and engage in the arbitration process to settle the longstanding border controversy at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Additionally, responding to queries regarding assurances for foreign investors amid heightened tensions, President Ali highlighted the historical legitimacy of Guyana’s borders and called upon Venezuela to honor international agreements.
President Ali said, “We are a country that abides by international law and that is why we respectfully ask Venezuela to participate and be a member, a responsible member of the international community and to respect the outcome of the ICJ. But we are very sure of our case. We are very sure of our borders and investors need not to worry because their investments are clearly in the territorial space of Guyana.”
