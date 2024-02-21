Man dies in early morning accident

Kaieteur News – Early on Tuesday morning, 33-year-old Mashaun Tyrell died after he lost control of his car and plunged into a trench. The accident occurred at approximately 03:00 hours along the Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

This publication understands that Tyrell encountered difficulties while negotiating a turn which resulted in him losing control of his vehicle. Tyrell’s car reportedly flipped and careened into the adjacent trench, leaving him trapped inside.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) pronounced Tyrell dead on the scene.

Tyrell’s family members on social media described him as an intelligent and hardworking young man.

Tyrell celebrated his 33rd birthday last month.